    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
Microsoft : Winter Game Fest Demo event coming Dec. 7 to an Xbox near you

12/03/2021 | 12:32pm EST
We're excited to present to you the [email protected] Winter Game Fest Demo event, once again as part of Geoff Keighley's The Game Awards. We're thrilled about how much fans really enjoy being able to dig their hands into these demos, so here's another opportunity to discover lots of new games coming soon to Xbox.

Starting December 7 and running through December 21, you'll be able to play over 35 demos of upcoming unreleased games for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One!

There are a few things to keep in mind:

  • These are not normal "game demos." Typically, the demos you see in our Demo channel are created after the game is completed (or nearly completed) and represent the final version. Many of these demos are early, and some are for games that won't be out for quite some time. Think of these as akin to "show floor demos," and not necessarily indicative of the final product. What that means is that you'll get to experience these games early - some way early - which is awesome, but you should also note that these games will continue to evolve and be polished as they near release.
  • These demos will only be available for a limited time. Some might be re-published to the Demo channel later, but many will simply evaporate after December 21, so make sure to check them out while they're available.
  • The developers would love to hear what you think. Hit them up on social media or through their websites. If you like the game, or have any suggestions - tell them!

We'll announce the full list closer to December 7, but here are some highlights to set your eyes on:

Loot River: Set in a series of procedurally generated labyrinths, Loot River is a dungeon crawling, action roguelike that combines the tense, real-time combat, and dark fantasy stylings of Dark Souls with the spatial block-shifting puzzles of Tetris.

Death Trash: Featuring a post-apocalyptic world where cosmic horrors long for humanity but are meet by punks with shotguns. It combines old-school role-playing, modern action gameplay, and player freedom. Create your own character and explore this unique handcrafted world.

Blacktail: A retelling of Baba Yaga's origin story set in surreal, grim Slavic folklore. A one-of-a-kind blend of exploration and intense archery combat with dark storytelling. Become a fearsome guardian of the forest or the terror nightmares are based on.

The Tale of Bistun: A story-driven action-adventure game inspired by the 12th Century tragic poem "Khosrow and Shirin." You play as a stone carver who wakes on Mount Bistun with no memory of anything before that moment. An insidious blight has spread, bringing forth many dangerous foes. You must battle through mythical enemies and travel between the real world and an ethereal place of forgotten memories to discover the secret of your past.

Nobody Saves the World: Complete quests to discover and swap between more than 15 varied and distinct forms. Mix and match abilities to unlock and complete even more challenging quests while exploring a vast overworld and its extensive dungeons, either solo or with a friend online, to stop The Calamity and save the world!

There will be so many great games to discover and enjoy! If you get a chance to check it out, we'd love to hear what you think. Connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, Discord, Twitch, and YouTube. Stay tuned to Xbox Wire to learn more about what Team Xbox has planned and as always, have an amazing holiday of gaming!

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
