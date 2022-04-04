Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microsoft : Xbox Mentoring Program aims to partner women at Xbox with aspiring talent all over the world

04/04/2022 | 03:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Xbox is thrilled to announce the official start of the Xbox Mentoring Program aimed at partnering women in gaming careers across Xbox's diverse range of studios and products with aspiring talent.

First introduced on International Women's Day, the Xbox Mentoring Program gives you the chance to access valuable 1:1 coaching sessions with key leaders in select markets such as the US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Japan, and Korea with additional markets to follow.

If you aspire a career in gaming and live in the above regions, register below for the Xbox Mentor in your country and receive the chance of accessing their coaching session. Submissions are accepted starting now through 6 April 2022.

Hailey Geller (She/Her)
Xbox Social Marketing Manager
Region: US

Hailey is a strategic creative marketer who specializes in dreaming up evocative and meaningful campaigns for your favorite games and products.

Register here: xbox.com/mentoring

Louise O´Connor (She/Her)
Executive Producer of Everwild
Region: UK

Louise has been working in the gaming industry for over 20 years and loves making games that players remember. Starting as an animator, she has had the privilege of working on some of the incredible Rare IPs that players all over the world enjoy. Now she is looking after the team responsible for creating the studio's new exiting IP: Everwild.

Register here: xbox.com/mentoring

Venessa Nyarko (She/Her)
Producer at The Coalition
Region: Canada

Venessa's role at The Coalition involves bringing teams together to develop cohesive storytelling between gameplay, cinematics, and the sequences in between to create a unified experience for players. She develops the framework to make the best plays, getting the right people in the right conversations, and executing on bringing all the pieces together for an epic end result.

Register here: xbox.com/mentoring

Tania Chee (She/Her)
Xbox Business Lead, Australia & New Zealand
Region: Australia & New Zealand

As Xbox Business Lead for Australia and New Zealand, Tania is responsible for driving the gaming platform's business growth across the Tasman. Tania's career spans 20+ years across roles in Australia and the UK from IT start-ups to managing Microsoft's gaming, consumer software and office business through the retail channel.
Tania joined Team Xbox in 2008 in the UK and moved to the Australian business in 2011 driving Xbox's subscription business, focused on subscriber growth and launching key app partners on the platform. Having also been involved in the success of multiple console generations and launches, Tania was announced as the Lead for Xbox ANZ in 2018 after a decade with the brand.

Register here: xbox.com/mentoring

Ina Gelbert (She/Her)
Director of Xbox France
Region: France

As the first woman to lead the Xbox team in France, Ina's main motivation is making gaming a diverse, safe and inclusive environment. With professional experiences in both the FMCG and gaming industries, she brings multi-cultural views and perspectives from various backgrounds to every discussion.

Register here: xbox.com/mentoring

Melek Balgün (She/Her)
Esports | Web | TV | Event Host
Region: Germany, Austria & Switzerland

Melek is a former professional gamer and started her career at ESL. Hosting and moderating is second nature to her, both online and on the big stage. Her web magazine "Art of Gaming" for TV station arte was nominated for the Grimme Award in 2018.

Register here: xbox.com/mentoring

Mie Koshimizu (She/Her)
Xbox Category Manager
Region: Japan

Originally from Japan, Mie is the Xbox Category Manager supporting the Asian Xbox team based in Singapore. She is known for her friendliness and enthusiasm for her work. Mie is passionate about advocating for Women in Gaming - especially across Asia - and encouraging all gamers, including people in industry, to share their passion. Since graduating with a Master's degree in Business Analysis, Mie has extended her knowledge and skills in consumer, market analysis/research, and user experience as well as stories that identify customer requirements and needs. Always looking for a new challenge, she enjoys working in a demanding environment and is willing to learn new things every day.

Register here: xbox.com/mentoring

Boyoun Kim (She/Her)
Communications Manager Xbox
Region: Korea

Boyoun is a Communications Manager at Xbox and leads market communications across both Korea and Japan. She is seasoned in communications with deep regional experience in corporate reputation management, issues, and crisis communications. After receiving her Master's in Social Policy from London School of Economics, Boyoun has built up a great understanding of planning and implementation of communications campaigns as well as regional digital and social media marketing strategies. She has over 10 years of experience having worked for hardware manufacturer Lenovo, Google and a German-based start-up.

Register here: xbox.com/mentoring

With the Xbox Mentoring Program, Xbox is opening up their world to inspire and support the next generation of women leaders in gaming. We are beyond excited to share our knowledge and hope that the program generates meaningful engagements with tangible and purposeful actions to help foster career development in the games industry. Visit the Xbox Mentoring Program website to learn more about the program.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 19:26:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
03:27pMICROSOFT : Xbox Mentoring Program aims to partner women at Xbox with aspiring talent all ..
PU
02:30pWall St climbs as megacap growth stocks gain, Twitter surges
RE
02:28pMICROSOFT : This ‘hands-on' AI-based test project will help ensure astronaut gloves ..
PU
02:27pMICROSOFT : Empowering space development off the planet with Azure
PU
12:59pHasbro adds two directors, plans to keep Wizards unit
RE
12:17pMICROSOFT : Women's basketball has a new champion in Natalie White and Moolah Kicks
PU
11:18aMICROSOFT : Empowering families through every stage, phase and season
PU
09:53aClimate change could cost U.S. budget $2 trln a year by end century -White House
RE
08:06aPRINCETON UNIVERSITY : A Princeton-Microsoft project is tracing the digital fingerprints o..
AQ
04/03EU Watchdogs Probe Microsoft's Cloud Business, Licensing Deals
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 199 B - -
Net income 2022 72 706 M - -
Net cash 2022 86 726 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,0x
Yield 2022 0,79%
Capitalization 2 320 B 2 320 B -
EV / Sales 2022 11,2x
EV / Sales 2023 9,78x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Last Close Price 309,42 $
Average target price 374,06 $
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Matthias Troyer Partner Research Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-8.00%2 319 680
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-19.81%77 504
SEA LIMITED-45.87%68 051
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-15.24%64 618
SYNOPSYS INC.-9.10%51 285
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-11.12%46 107