Microsoft : Xbox celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

At Xbox, from game development to hardware design, representation and the diversity of our teams positively impacts the way we create and bring products to life that make gaming possible and accessible for everyone. As a community, we believe our pledge to inclusivity relates back to our roots. Where we come from and how our families and communities have contributed to our growth is reflected in our work, and we bring that lasting commitment with us wherever we go, with whatever we do. What unites our culture is our sense of belonging that spans the diverse regions and languages we all come from - Mexico, Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, and beyond. We are united in what we share and strengthened by how our unique contributions can impact the world around us.

Growing up as enthusiastic consumers of U.S. pop culture, media and content, it has been so rewarding to see more Hispanic and Latino creators be recognized for their work, and see increased representation in media, movies, TV and, of course, games. One example is Xbox Game Studios' upcoming Forza Horizon 5, which authentically creates a vibrant and diverse Mexico that celebrates the culture, beauty, and geography of the region.

Members of the Hispanic and Latino community are becoming a stronger part of the tech industry and we are increasingly able to tell our own personal stories through our work. We want to encourage future generations to pursue careers in the gaming industry and continue this meaningful journey of creation and authentic storytelling.

As we honor Hispanic Heritage Month at Xbox, it is our hope that we can showcase our unique voices and our endless pursuit of inclusion, representation, and community. Below are a few ways that Xbox is celebrating and how you can engage and make impact.

Microsoft Rewards on Xbox

Microsoft Rewards members in the United States can earn points for donation in support of Latinx in Gaming, a nonprofit that connects Latinos across the gaming industry, promotes cultural appreciation and representation in games/game-related content, and provides a platform for the Hispanic and Latinx community to elevate each other and themselves. Rewards members may also choose to contribute their points to CARE, an organization that works around the globe to save lives, defeat poverty and achieve social justice in 100 countries including Latin America and the Caribbean. As part of its humanitarian work in the region, CARE is currently responding to the devastating aftermath of the earthquake in Haiti with cash support, food, temporary shelter, and other services.

Xbox gamers can earn Microsoft Rewards points in various ways, such as playing or purchasing games after downloading the Microsoft Rewards app on Xbox. Earn points and redeem them for real rewards. Join today and donate through Xbox.

Discover Games, Movies, and TV Curated by Hispanic and Latino Communities at Microsoft

During September and beyond, we are highlighting games, movies, and TV selected by Hispanic and Latino communities at Microsoft that bring focus to Hispanic and Latino creators, experiences, protagonists, and more.

Check out a few highlights from the full games collection featuring games made in Latin America, games with audio, interface, and subtitles translated in Spanish and Portuguese, protagonists, playable characters, and games inspired by Hispanic and Latino locations and culture.

Forza Horizon 5 (Available for pre-order now) - Explore the vibrant and ever-evolving open world landscapes of Mexico with limitless, fun driving action in hundreds of the world's greatest cars. Releasing November 9, 2021 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC on Windows and Steam, and Xbox Game Pass including console, PC and Cloud Gaming (Beta). And available on November 5, 2021 via the Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition Early Access.

Cris Tales - Cris Tales was developed by Colombian development studio, Dreams Uncorporated. Cris Tales brings to life a charming fantasy world inspired by the cities and culture of Colombia. Peer into the past, act in the present, and watch as your choices dynamically change the future - all on one screen as you play!

Gears Tactics - Play as the defiant soldier Gabriel Diaz (the father of beloved Gears 5 protagonist, Kait Diaz), in this fast-paced, turn-based strategy game. Players can enjoy this title with translated audio, interface, and subtitles in Spanish, Portuguese, and French.

Retro Machina - Retro Machina follows the adventures of a small robot looking to reclaim the past across a vast world. This game also won 'Best Game from Brazil' in Brazil's Independent Games Festival.

Forager - This exploration sandbox game from Argentina includes puzzles, crafting, fighting, and resource management, all in an adorable 2D world.​

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break- Developed by ACE Team in Chile, is a competitive tower defense and arcade action game rolled up with quirky, Monty Python-esque humor!

Standouts from the full movies and TV collection featuring creators, movies with Spanish and Portuguese audio, leads, educational views, and family entertainment include:

'Dora and the Lost City of Gold' - This film features a talented Latino cast and follows Dora's quest through Peru to save her parents while exploring the history of Incan civilization.

'Pose' - MJ Rodriguez plays one of the main characters in this Golden Globe-nominated drama and her Afro-Latina identity is also reflected in the show. Following the iconic house mothers of New York's underground ball culture, this show also features the largest recurring cast of LGBTQIA+ and trans actors for a scripted series.

'La Llorona'-Written and directed by Guatemalan Jayro Bustamante, La Llorona is based in Latin American folklore and explores powerful themes relevant to Indigenous culture.

'Book of Life' - A colorful tribute to Mexican culture, this beautifully animated, family friendly movie follows a love triangle through the trials and tribulations of going against family expectations, unrequited love, and even coming back from the realms of the dead.

View the collections on the Microsoft Store on Xbox and the Microsoft Store on Windows in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Mexico, Spain, and the United States. Visitors to both the Xbox and Windows Stores can find Hispanic and Latino community picks at any time by searching for 'Hispanic', 'Latinx' and related terms. Content is subject to availability by country.

Forza Franchise Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

The Forza team joins Xbox in celebrating the rich cultural history of Hispanic and Latino communities.

Join us by using #ForzaHHM to share your livery designs inspired by Hispanic and Latino heritage. We'll feature our favorites in-game (both @ForzaMotorsport 7 and @ForzaHorizon 4 are eligible), and featured designers will receive in-game credit rewards. Entries close on September 29 at 11:59 PM PDT.

Xbox Ambassadors Share Their Stories

In the Xbox Ambassadors community, we are dedicated to sharing and amplifying community voices. So, in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, we are spotlighting stories about representation in gaming from Xbox Ambassadors that are of Hispanic and Latino heritage. Here are their stories.

Xbox Plays

The Xbox Plays team will continue to integrate cultural moments into our content in September and October by celebrating all the various communities represented during Hispanic Heritage Month. We will feature games connected to these communities, as well as invite prominent live-streamers and content creators onto our channels.

Each week will feature a different theme:

1st week - Hispanic/Latino Game Creators

2nd & 3rd week - Hispanic/Latino Community Streamer Takeover

4th week - Hispanic/Latino Protagonists

5th week - Hispanic/Latino Characters

Join the fun at https://www.twitch.tv/Xbox!

Celebrate with Xbox Avatars Hispanic Heritage Gear

Xbox Avatars celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with new collections! Show your support with these festive and free t-shirts, hoodies and more! Get your free Hispanic Heritage Avatars gear now.

Xbox Community Game Club Celebrates Hispanic and Latino Creators, Lead Characters

The Xbox Community Game Club is a weekly way to play, share, and discuss games together as a community. In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, we're featuring games by Hispanic and Latino creators and those with Hispanic and Latino characters in leading roles! Check in weekly to discover your next favorite game and use #XboxGameClub to tell us about some of your favorite Hispanic and Latino characters in video games and their impact on gaming. Discover Xbox Community Game Club!

Play. Connect. Impact: Learn more about all that Xbox and Microsoft are doing in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month at the Xbox Hispanic Heritage Month Community Hub and Microsoft's Hispanic Heritage Month hub.