  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microsoft acquires Two Hat to collaborate on online safety and digital wellness solutions for online communities

10/29/2021 | 09:21am EDT
Today, we are excited to announce that Microsoft has acquired Two Hat, a leading content moderation solution provider offering protection measures for online communities with a vision to build better experiences for everyone. Globally, growing amounts of harmful content shared online have increased the need for effective and proactive content moderation. For any online community to thrive, content moderation is a critical investment to ensure positive user experiences and maintain engagement over time. Microsoft and Two Hat share a vision for using advancements in moderation technology to nurture and protect diverse, global online communities.

This acquisition is an important evolution of the longstanding relationship between Microsoft and Two Hat that will combine innovative technology, research capabilities, highly skilled teams and the most complete cloud infrastructure. This is a deep investment in assisting and serving Two Hat's existing customers, prospective new customers and multiple product and service experiences here at Microsoft. Working with the diverse and experienced team at Two Hat over the years, it has become clear that we are fully aligned with the core values inspired by the vision of founder, Chris Priebe, to deliver a holistic approach for positive and thriving online communities.

At Microsoft, we believe that gaming should be inclusive and welcoming for everyone. For the past few years, Microsoft and Two Hat have worked together to implement proactive moderation technology into gaming and non-gaming experiences to detect and remove harmful content before it ever reaches members of our communities. For example, Two Hat's technology has helped to make global communities in Xbox, Minecraft and MSN safer for users. This is thanks to its highly configurable technology, which allows the user to decide what they are comfortable with and what they aren't. I've witnessed the impact they've had within Xbox, and we are thrilled that this acquisition will further accelerate our first-party content moderation solutions across gaming, within a broad range of Microsoft consumer services, and to build greater opportunity for our third-party partners and Two Hat's existing clients' use of these solutions. We also recognize the trust Two Hat has built with customers who depend on its services and those relationships will continue as part of the transition. Microsoft has a principled approach to privacy and customers can trust that we will protect the privacy and confidentiality of their data.

We understand the complex challenges organizations face today when striving to effectively moderate online communities. In our ever-changing digital world, there is an urgent need for moderation solutions that can manage online content in an effective and scalable way. With this acquisition, we will help global online communities to be safer and inclusive for everyone to participate, positively contribute and thrive.

Tags: Gaming, Online Safety, XBOX

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 13:20:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 196 B - -
Net income 2022 70 667 M - -
Net cash 2022 83 357 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,7x
Yield 2022 0,76%
Capitalization 2 435 B 2 435 B -
EV / Sales 2022 12,0x
EV / Sales 2023 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 324,35 $
Average target price 356,05 $
Spread / Average Target 9,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION45.83%2 426 354
SEA LIMITED77.21%187 826
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC78.45%104 356
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-18.01%81 059
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE50.47%76 786
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.8.87%48 945