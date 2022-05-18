Microsoft announces changes after cloud computing complaints

BRUSSELS, May 18 (Reuters) - Microsoft, which had
been fined 1.6 billion euros ($1.7 billion) by EU antitrust
regulators, will revise its licensing terms and allow cloud
service providers to better compete in response to complaints,
its president Brad Smith said on Wednesday.
The company was taking the first step but not the last to
address the concerns, Smith told a conference organised by think
tank Bruegel in Brussels.
Microsoft wants to listen and act on the complaints, he
said.
"It really starts by giving more options to European cloud
providers. So if there's a company that has a data center but
wants to run solutions in its cloud PBX data center, we're
creating more options for them to do so with our software,
because that's what they've been asking for," he said.
Smith said the changes include allowing cloud service
providers to offer Windows as a complete deskstop operating
system, providing longer-term price protection and revising
licensing terms.
The company found itself on the EU competition enforcer's
radar again after German software provider NextCloud, France's
OVHcloud and two other companies filed complaints about
Microsoft's cloud practices.
($1 = 0.9518 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Jason Neely)