  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Microsoft Corporation
  News
  Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:24:14 2023-01-10 pm EST
229.89 USD   +1.22%
Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date
PR
04:03pWall St ends higher; Powell comments avoid rate policy
RE
02:55pWall St climbs; Powell comments avoid rate policy
RE
Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date

01/10/2023 | 04:06pm EST
REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. will publish fiscal year 2023 second-quarter financial results after the close of the market on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, on the Microsoft Investor Relations website at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Investor/. A live webcast of the earnings conference call will be made available at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microsoft-announces-quarterly-earnings-release-date-301718366.html

SOURCE Microsoft Corp.


© PRNewswire 2023
