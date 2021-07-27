Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Microsoft Corporation
  News
  Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/27 04:13:09 pm
279.5 USD   -3.30%
04:10pMICROSOFT : Earnings Release FY21 Q4
PU
04:10pMICROSOFT : Financial Statements FY21 Q4
PU
04:10pMICROSOFT : Press Release FY21 Q4
PU
Summary 
Summary

Microsoft : beats quarterly revenue estimates on cloud boost

07/27/2021 | 04:09pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Smartphone is seen in front of Microsoft logo displayed in this illustration taken

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as demand soared for the software giant's cloud-based services with more people working and learning remotely.

The pandemic-driven shift to remote work has boosted consumer appetite for cloud-based computing, helping companies including Microsoft, Amazon.com Inc's cloud unit and Alphabet Inc's Google Cloud.

Microsoft said revenue in its "Intelligent Cloud" segment rose 30% to $17.4 billion, with a 51% growth in its Azure cloud-computing business. Analysts had expected a 43.1% growth in Azure, according to consensus data from Visible Alpha.

Revenue from its personal computing division, which includes Windows software and Xbox gaming consoles, rose 9% to $14.1 billion.

The company's revenue rose 21% to $46.2 billion in the fourth quarter ended June 30, beating analysts' consensus estimate of $44.24 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Julia Love; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 166 B - -
Net income 2021 59 435 M - -
Net cash 2021 66 621 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 37,0x
Yield 2021 0,77%
Capitalization 2 177 B 2 177 B -
EV / Sales 2021 12,7x
EV / Sales 2022 11,2x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Gina L. Loften Chief Technology Officer
