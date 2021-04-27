Microsoft beats quarterly revenue expectations on cloud strength

April 27 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp beat Wall
Street expectations for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as the
software giant benefited from demand for its cloud-based
services during the pandemic-induced remote working and
learning.
The global shift to work from home has spurred demand for
cloud-based computing, which is an advantage for Microsoft as
well as its rivals including Alphabet Inc's Google
Cloud and Amazon.com Inc's cloud unit.
Microsoft said revenue in its "Intelligent Cloud" segment
rose 23% to $15.1 billion, with 50% growth in Azure. Analysts
had expected a 46.3% growth, according to consensus data from
Visible Alpha.
On a constant currency basis, Azure revenue growth was 46%
in the quarter.
Revenue from its personal computing division, which includes
Windows software and Xbox gaming consoles, rose 19% to $13
billion, Microsoft said.
The company's revenue rose 19% to $41.7 billion in the third
quarter ended March 31, beating analysts' estimates of $41.03
billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
(Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Stephen Nellis; Editing by Arun
Koyyur)