Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Microsoft : beats sales estimates as Azure growth ticks upward

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 04:59pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Microsoft logo in this picture illustration

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, powered by a slight uptick in growth in its flagship cloud computing business as the software maker continued to benefit from a global shift to working from home and online learning.

The pandemic has accelerated a shift already under way toward cloud-based computing, helping companies such as Microsoft, Amazon.com Inc's cloud unit and Alphabet Inc's Google Cloud.

Revenue growth for Azure, the company's flagship cloud computing business, was 48%, up from 47% in the previous quarter and ahead of Wall Street estimates of 43.45%, according to consensus data from Visible Alpha.

Microsoft has shifted to selling many of its products via recurring subscriptions, which investors like because it generates stable revenue flows. The value of Microsoft's future recurring revenue contracts with big business customers was flat from the previous quarter and its proportion of one-time deals rose slightly after two quarters of growth.

Microsoft bundles together several sets of software and services such as Office and Azure into a "commercial cloud" metric that investors watch closely to gauge the company's progress in selling to large businesses. Microsoft's commercial cloud gross margins - a measure of the profitability of its sales to large businesses - was 71%, compared with 66% a year earlier.

Microsoft said 93% of commercial cloud products were sold as subscriptions, compared with 94% the quarter before. The company's remaining performance obligations - a measure of how much revenue has been booked for the future in sales contracts but not yet formally recognized as revenue - stayed flat at $107 billion in the fiscal first quarter but was up from $86 billion a year prior.

Microsoft said revenue in its "Intelligent Cloud" segment rose 20% to $13 billion in the first quarter, with 48% growth in Azure. Analysts had expected revenue of $12.7 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue from its personal computing division, which includes Windows software and Xbox gaming consoles, rose 6% to $11.8 billion.

The company's revenue rose 12% to $37.2 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30, beating analysts' estimates of $35.72 billion.

Net income rose to $13.89 billion, or $1.82 per share, from $10.68 billion, or $1.38 per share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected a profit of $1.54 per share.

Microsoft shares were flat in after-hours trading.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru, Stephen Nellis in San Francisco and Jane Lee in Oakland, Calif.; Editing by Maju Samuel and Matthew Lewis)

By Stephen Nellis and Akanksha Rana


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.92% 1598.88 Delayed Quote.18.28%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.51% 213.25 Delayed Quote.33.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
05:09pMicrosoft's Earnings Continue to Ride Pandemic-Fueled Demand for Cloud, Video..
DJ
04:59pMICROSOFT : beats sales estimates as Azure growth ticks upward
RE
04:53pMICROSOFT : Earnings Continue to Ride Pandemic-Fueled Demand for Cloud, Videogam..
DJ
04:40pMICROSOFT : cloud strength fuels first quarter results
PU
04:27pMICROSOFT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
04:26pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow slip on worries about earnings, U.S. s..
RE
04:26pMICROSOFT : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:19pMicrosoft beats sales estimates as Azure growth ticks upward
RE
04:18pMICROSOFT : earnings press release available on Investor Relations website
PR
04:15pMICROSOFT : Earnings Release FY21 Q1
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 157 B - -
Net income 2021 49 091 M - -
Net cash 2021 82 379 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,6x
Yield 2021 1,04%
Capitalization 1 589 B 1 589 B -
EV / Sales 2021 9,60x
EV / Sales 2022 8,57x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 236,50 $
Last Close Price 210,08 $
Spread / Highest target 32,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION33.22%1 588 798
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.661.01%147 270
SEA LIMITED303.68%79 189
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC72.18%51 635
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-0.68%44 840
SPLUNK INC.40.07%33 647
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group