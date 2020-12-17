Microsoft : breached in suspected Russian hack using SolarWinds -sources

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Microsoft was hacked
as part of the suspected Russian campaign that has hit multiple
U.S. government agencies by taking advantage of the widespread
use of software from SolarWinds Corp, according to
people familiar with the matter.
As with networking management software by SolarWinds,
Microsoft's own products were then used to further the attacks
on others, the people said.
It was not immediately clear how many Microsoft users were
affected by the tainted products. The Department of Homeland
Security, which said earlier Thursday that the hackers used
multiple methods of entry, is continuing to investigate.
Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
(Reporting by Joseph Menn; Editing by Chris Sanders and Lisa
Shumaker)