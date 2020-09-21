Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/21 09:57:40 am
198.05 USD   -1.17%
09:56aMICROSOFT : buys Doom-owner ZeniMax for $7.5 billion
RE
09:53aByteDance, Oracle at loggerheads over terms of TikTok agreement
RE
09:29aMICROSOFT : to Buy Video-Game Maker ZeniMax Media for $7.5 Billion
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Microsoft : buys Doom-owner ZeniMax for $7.5 billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/21/2020 | 09:56am EDT
The Microsoft store is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City

Microsoft Corp said on Monday it would acquire ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion in cash, strengthening its Xbox video game offering with the studio behind titles such as Fallout and the Doom reboot.

ZeniMax is the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, which has also developed hits including The Elder Scrolls, Wolfenstein, and Dishonored.

The deal comes more than a week after Microsoft's failed bid for short video app TikTok's U.S assets. TikTok has currently structured the deal as a partnership with Oracle and Walmart rather than an outright sale.

Microsoft said it plans to bring Bethesda's future games into its monthly Xbox Game Pass subscription service when they launch on Xbox or PC. The game pass now has more than 15 million subscribers, Microsoft added.

Bethesda's structure and leadership will remain in place, Microsoft said.

Gaming is on a tear due to demand from stuck-at-home users during the COVID-19 pandemic and Microsoft has put its faith in offering users many ways to play via its cloud service and consoles at different price points.

Microsoft said the ZeniMax deal will close in the second half of fiscal year 2021, and have minimal impact on adjusted operating income in fiscal years 2021 and 2022.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Patrick Graham and Shinjini Ganguli)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.34% 197.5 Delayed Quote.27.07%
WALMART INC. 0.43% 136.2819 Delayed Quote.13.84%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
09:56aMICROSOFT : buys Doom-owner ZeniMax for $7.5 billion
RE
09:53aByteDance, Oracle at loggerheads over terms of TikTok agreement
RE
09:29aMICROSOFT : to Buy Video-Game Maker ZeniMax Media for $7.5 Billion
DJ
09:27aMICROSOFT : buys Doom-owner ZeniMax for $7.5 bln
RE
09:20aMICROSOFT : to acquire ZeniMax Media and its game publisher, Bethesda Softworks,..
PU
09:01aMICROSOFT : to Acquire ZeniMax Media and Its Game Publisher Bethesda Softworks
PR
08:15aU.S. Joins Global Bid to Carve Up the Internet With TikTok Move
DJ
07:06aChina's ByteDance gets Trump nod to avoid TikTok shutdown
RE
05:38aEXCLUSIVE : U.S. app maker Blix in letter to EU's Vestager says Apple not playin..
RE
09/20World's top companies urge action on nature loss ahead of U.N. talks
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 157 B - -
Net income 2021 49 140 M - -
Net cash 2021 82 326 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,1x
Yield 2021 1,08%
Capitalization 1 673 B 1 673 B -
EV / Sales 2021 10,1x
EV / Sales 2022 9,05x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 232,83 $
Last Close Price 200,39 $
Spread / Highest target 38,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION27.07%1 672 849
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.544.81%124 784
SEA LIMITED266.86%71 966
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC42.21%42 436
SYNOPSYS INC.42.19%30 038
SPLUNK INC.16.77%28 051
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group