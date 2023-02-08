Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-07 pm EST
267.56 USD   +4.20%
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Poised for Gains -2-
DJ
12:06aMicrosoft calls for 'coalition' to improve Congo's informal cobalt mines
RE
02/07Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mixed After Powell's Remarks
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microsoft calls for 'coalition' to improve Congo's informal cobalt mines

02/08/2023 | 12:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Artisanal miners work at a cobalt mine-pit in Tulwizembe, Katanga province, Democratic Republic of Congo

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Microsoft visited an artisanal cobalt mine in Democratic Republic of Congo in December as part of attempts to jump-start formalisation of the little-regulated and dangerous industry that experts say is key to meeting global demand for the battery material.

Congo accounts for three-quarters of the world's mined cobalt supply. Industrial mines produce most of Congo's cobalt, but "artisanal" miners, who dig by hand and often die when tunnels cave in, account for up to 30% of production, though that fluctuates depending on price.

In the first known visit by a Microsoft executive to an artisanal cobalt site in Congo, chief of staff for tech and corporate responsibility Michele Burlington met miners at Mutoshi, where commodities trader Trafigura had helped run a formalisation scheme that ended in 2020.

Companies that use cobalt in products from electric cars to smartphones should work to improve conditions at artisanal mines instead of seeking to cut artisanal cobalt out of their supply chains, an independent report on the visit argued on Wednesday.

"Electric vehicle manufacturers and electronics companies are operating with one eye open and one eye closed," said Dorothee Baumann Pauly, director of the Geneva Center for Business and Human Rights, who wrote the report.

"In practice it is virtually impossible for them to completely exclude artisanal cobalt, especially when it is sent to smelters and refiners in DRC and China."

Microsoft declined to reply to Reuters' questions about the visit or about its strategy on artisanal cobalt. In the report, Microsoft said that it is "committed to responsible and ethical sourcing".

"We are continuing to work on this problem. It's an issue that will take a coalition to solve," the $1.9 trillion computer manufacturer and software company said.

As consumers become more concerned that the products they buy are tainted by poor working conditions or child labour, global tech firms and carmakers have been using less mined cobalt in their batteries by increasing recycling and switching to lower-cobalt chemistries.

Apple, for example, aims to massively reduce its use of all materials sourced directly from mines, and has said that 13% of the cobalt shipped in its products in 2021 came from recycling.

The issues around artisanal mining are an existential threat to the cobalt industry, according to Marina Demidova, head of communications at the Cobalt Institute. "If we get this wrong, cobalt probably will cease to be in batteries in 20 years' time."

So far, attempts to formalise the industry have fallen flat.

Trafigura and Congo mining firm Chemaf's formalisation scheme at Mutoshi, launched in 2018, ended abruptly in March 2020 with the coronavirus pandemic. Now diggers work in deep tunnels with no personal protective equipment, and women miners said they make less money than before, according to the report.

Entreprise Generale du Cobalt, a unit of state mining company Gecamines, was granted a monopoly on artisanal cobalt by government decree. EGC signed a supply deal with Trafigura in November 2020 and published a sourcing standard, but has yet to start buying cobalt due to political wrangling.

"Greater stakeholder engagement, including from global buyers, will help to overcome this impasse," Baumann-Pauly said.

(Reporting by Helen Reid and Clara Denina; Editing by Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 1.92% 154.65 Delayed Quote.16.78%
GOLD 0.21% 1876.3 Delayed Quote.2.30%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 4.20% 267.56 Delayed Quote.7.07%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.15% 1099.03 Real-time Quote.2.76%
SILVER 0.45% 22.315 Delayed Quote.-7.04%
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Poised for Gains -2-
DJ
12:06aMicrosoft calls for 'coalition' to improve Congo's informal cobalt mines
RE
02/07Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mixed After Powell's Rema..
DJ
02/07Microsoft adds AI to search engine, challenges Google
RE
02/07News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02/07News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/07Stocks rally after choppy trade on Powell's remarks
RE
02/07Factbox-How to get Microsoft's new AI-enhanced Bing
RE
02/07Tech Up After Powell Comments -- Tech Roundup
DJ
02/07Alphabet Google Is Better Prepared Than Rivals to Lead AI Race, BofA Says
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 209 B - -
Net income 2023 69 284 M - -
Net cash 2023 68 145 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 28,9x
Yield 2023 0,98%
Capitalization 1 992 B 1 992 B -
EV / Sales 2023 9,20x
EV / Sales 2024 8,13x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 267,56 $
Average target price 288,23 $
Spread / Average Target 7,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION7.07%1 911 345
SYNOPSYS INC.12.74%54 866
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE13.42%53 798
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.15.73%50 998
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION33.95%44 176
SEA LIMITED31.73%37 221