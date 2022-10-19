Microsoft cuts about 1,000 jobs - Axios

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp laid off
under 1,000 employees across several divisions this week, Axios
reported on Tuesday, citing a source, making it the latest U.S.
technology company to cut jobs or slow hiring amid a global
economic slowdown.
The layoffs affected less than 1% of Microsoft's total
workforce of around 221,000 as of June 30.
"Like all companies, we evaluate our business priorities
regularly and make structural adjustments accordingly. We will
continue to invest in our business and hire in key growth areas
in the year ahead," a Microsoft spokesperson said.
The company had said in July that a small number of roles
had been eliminated and that it would increase its headcount
down the line.
Several technology companies, including Meta Platforms Inc
, Twitter Inc, and Snap Inc, have cut
jobs and scaled back hiring in recent months as global economic
growth slows due to higher interest rates, rising inflation and
an energy crisis in Europe.
