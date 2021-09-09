Log in
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Microsoft Corporation
News
Summary
MSFT
US5949181045
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
(MSFT)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
09/09 11:22:58 am
299.59
USD
-0.21%
11:13a
MICROSOFT
: decides against office reopening date in United States
RE
10:46a
PAYONEER GLOBAL
: Appoints Arnon Kraft Chief Operating Officer
MT
10:11a
Investors make an exit as GameStop goes quiet on rejig
RE
Microsoft : decides against office reopening date in United States
09/09/2021 | 11:13am EDT
09/09/2021 | 11:13am EDT
(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it has decided against giving a full reopening date for its U.S. offices due to the fast-spreading Delta variant. (https://bit.ly/2X34nlh)
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
191 B
-
-
Net income 2022
66 111 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
92 059 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
34,3x
Yield 2022
0,81%
Capitalization
2 256 B
2 256 B
-
EV / Sales 2022
11,3x
EV / Sales 2023
9,89x
Nbr of Employees
181 000
Free-Float
99,9%
More Financials
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
36
Last Close Price
300,21 $
Average target price
331,23 $
Spread / Average Target
10,3%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith
President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott
Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Kirk Koenigsbauer
COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
34.97%
2 256 046
SEA LIMITED
72.72%
184 933
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC
63.23%
96 066
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
-12.96%
87 237
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE
46.12%
75 460
SYNOPSYS INC.
29.73%
51 331
More Results
