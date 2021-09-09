Log in
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/09 11:22:58 am
299.59 USD   -0.21%
MICROSOFT : decides against office reopening date in United States
RE
10:46aPAYONEER GLOBAL : Appoints Arnon Kraft Chief Operating Officer
MT
10:11aInvestors make an exit as GameStop goes quiet on rejig
RE
Microsoft : decides against office reopening date in United States

09/09/2021 | 11:13am EDT

09/09/2021 | 11:13am EDT
FILE PHOTO: General view of Microsoft Corporation headquarters at Issy-les-Moulineaux, near Paris

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it has decided against giving a full reopening date for its U.S. offices due to the fast-spreading Delta variant. (https://bit.ly/2X34nlh)

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 191 B - -
Net income 2022 66 111 M - -
Net cash 2022 92 059 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,3x
Yield 2022 0,81%
Capitalization 2 256 B 2 256 B -
EV / Sales 2022 11,3x
EV / Sales 2023 9,89x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 300,21 $
Average target price 331,23 $
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION34.97%2 256 046
SEA LIMITED72.72%184 933
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC63.23%96 066
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-12.96%87 237
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE46.12%75 460
SYNOPSYS INC.29.73%51 331