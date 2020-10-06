Microsoft denies U.S. suggestion its diversity plan illegally discriminates by race

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp on Tuesday denied
a recent suggestion by the U.S. Department of Labor that its
plan to bolster diversity, including by investing $150 million
and doubling the number of Black employees in high-ranking
positions, amounted to illegal race discrimination.
The denial came in a blog post responding to a letter
Microsoft received last week from the Labor Department's Office
of Federal Contract Compliance Programs concerning an initiative
announced by Chief Executive Satya Nadella on June 23.
General Counsel Dev Stahlkopf said the Labor Department
letter suggested that Microsoft's initiative "appears to imply
that employment action may be taken on the basis of race," and
asked the company to prove its efforts to improve opportunities
were not illegal race-based decisions.
"Emphatically, they are not," Stahlkopf wrote.
"We are clear that the law prohibits us from discriminating
on the basis of race," she added. "We hire and promote the most
qualified person. And nothing we announced in June changes
that."
The Labor Department did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
Microsoft announced its initiative four weeks after the
death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police sparked
nationwide protests over racial inequality, and prompted more
companies to confront inequality in their own ranks.
Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google are
among companies to pledge greater commitments to diversity.
According to Microsoft's 2019 diversity report, just 4.4% of
U.S. workers at the company and affiliates such as LinkedIn were
Black, while at the Redmond, Washington-based parent less than
3% of U.S. executives, directors and managers were Black.
In the June 23 initiative, Nadella pledged to double the
number of Black employees in senior and leadership roles at
Microsoft in the United States by 2025.
He also said Microsoft would double the percentage of
transactions it conducted through Black-owned banks, and make
investments to support minority-owned banks and Black-owned
small businesses.
