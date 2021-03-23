Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microsoft in talks to acquire Discord for more than $10 billion: Bloomberg News

03/23/2021 | 12:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Microsoft logo is seen in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp is in talks to buy messaging platform Discord Inc for more than $10 billion, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Discord has reached out to potential buyers and Microsoft is one of them, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. One person said it was more likely to go public than sell itself.

Earlier in the day, VentureBeat reported that Discord was exploring a sale and it was in final talks with a party.

Microsoft declined to comment, while Discord did not immediately respond to Reuters request.

Discord, which is valued at around $7 billion as of last December, is a platform on which users coordinate group activities such as games, discussions and even virtual parties.

The Xbox maker has been seeking to strengthen its video game offerings with $7.5 billion acquisition of ZeniMax Media last year, its biggest gaming acquisition ever.

The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the prospects of gaming companies as people stayed at home and turned to video games for entertainment during lockdowns.

With its strong gaming business, Microsoft has also been looking to own mass social media platforms. Its last big social media deal was the $26.2 billion acquisition of LinkedIn in 2016, while it failed in its bid for short video app TikTok's U.S. assets in September last year.

Recently, the Financial Times reported about Microsoft's interest in buying social media platform Pinterest Inc.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath, Amruta Khandekar and Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
12:05aMICROSOFT  : in Discussions to Buy Discord for Over $10 Billion, Bloomberg Repor..
DJ
12:02aMICROSOFT  : in talks to acquire Discord for more than $10 billion - Bloomberg N..
RE
12:01aMICROSOFT IN TALKS TO ACQUIRE DISCOR : Bloomberg News
RE
03/22EXCLUSIVE : Box explores sale amid pressure from Starboard - sources
RE
03/22Tech Rallies Amid Growth Sector Bias -- Tech Roundup
DJ
03/22Tech Shares Start Week Higher
DJ
03/22Nasdaq Rises 1.2%, Rebounding From Last Week's Decline
DJ
03/22PAST IMAGINE CUP COMPETITORS : Where are they now?
PU
03/22MICROSOFT  : Prepares to Reopen Its Offices and Enter Hybrid-Work Era -- Update
DJ
03/22MICROSOFT  : Box explores sale amid pressure from Starboard -sources
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 164 B - -
Net income 2021 55 912 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 388 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,1x
Yield 2021 0,93%
Capitalization 1 780 B 1 780 B -
EV / Sales 2021 10,4x
EV / Sales 2022 9,27x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 274,76 $
Last Close Price 235,99 $
Spread / Highest target 33,5%
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION3.57%1 770 988
SEA LIMITED7.96%118 430
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-2.61%102 161
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-5.19%59 170
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE8.76%54 418
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.2.85%48 819
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ