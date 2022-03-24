Microsoft : “These people aren't statistics. Their stories need to be told.” This story illustrates the agonizing missing persons' tragedies that too many Indigenous people continue to face…

Our support for Ukraine is steadfast. We've increased our humanitarian aid, continue to detect and defend against cyber threats, provide disaster response, and connect millions through free Skype service. Details here: https://lnkd.in/eEmXPfBN

Today, we're introducing new capabilities to help customers protect identities, devices, applications, and data holistically across clouds. In this video, Charlie Bell and Vasu Jakkal share why a multi-cloud, multi-platform security approach is critical for every business today. What a treat chatting with the amazing Charlie Bell. I love that Charlie and I have the same vision - a safer, more secure digital world for all. Charlie's brilliance, compassion and empathy inspire me every day and I am so grateful to have him as a partner on this incredible security journey as we build multi cloud and multi platform capabilities. We're lucky to have him here in the trenches with us, building a better world.

As U.S. Bank's primary cloud provider, we will apply the power of Azure to help the company adapt and build new, secure experiences for employees and customers. We are proud to extend our partnership with U.S. Bank to accelerate its digital transformation. Using technologies including Microsoft Azure and Dynamics 365, U.S. Bank will create a more agile, intelligent, and secure foundation to enhance customer and employee experiences, innovate and grow more quickly, and much more. #DigitalTransformation#FinancialServices#Banking

The climate crisis requires collective action, which is why we are joining together with participants of the Carbon Call as we work towards a Net Zero future. https://lnkd.in/etM7Aj_Q When it comes to carbon, the world needs to speak the same language. The Carbon Call mobilizes collective action, investment, and resources to close gaps in global carbon accounting.

We're committed to taking a principled approach to our app stores, as we work to promote a more open app market that better serves users and creators alike. https://lnkd.in/e6hHs977 Governments around the world are moving forward with laws to promote competition in app markets. We're announcing a new set of Open App Store principles to proactively adapt to legislation being considered. We have developed these principles in part to address Microsoft's growing role and responsibility as we start the process of seeking regulatory approval for our acquisition of Activision Blizzard in capitals around the world.