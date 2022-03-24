Log in
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
Microsoft : “These people aren't statistics. Their stories need to be told.” This story illustrates the agonizing missing persons' tragedies that too many Indigenous people continue to face…

03/24/2022 | 02:22pm EDT
Our support for Ukraine is steadfast. We've increased our humanitarian aid, continue to detect and defend against cyber threats, provide disaster response, and connect millions through free Skype service. Details here: https://lnkd.in/eEmXPfBN

Today, we're introducing new capabilities to help customers protect identities, devices, applications, and data holistically across clouds. In this video, Charlie Bell and Vasu Jakkal share why a multi-cloud, multi-platform security approach is critical for every business today.

What a treat chatting with the amazing Charlie Bell. I love that Charlie and I have the same vision - a safer, more secure digital world for all. Charlie's brilliance, compassion and empathy inspire me every day and I am so grateful to have him as a partner on this incredible security journey as we build multi cloud and multi platform capabilities. We're lucky to have him here in the trenches with us, building a better world.

As U.S. Bank's primary cloud provider, we will apply the power of Azure to help the company adapt and build new, secure experiences for employees and customers.

We are proud to extend our partnership with U.S. Bank to accelerate its digital transformation. Using technologies including Microsoft Azure and Dynamics 365, U.S. Bank will create a more agile, intelligent, and secure foundation to enhance customer and employee experiences, innovate and grow more quickly, and much more. #DigitalTransformation#FinancialServices#Banking

The climate crisis requires collective action, which is why we are joining together with participants of the Carbon Call as we work towards a Net Zero future.

https://lnkd.in/etM7Aj_Q When it comes to carbon, the world needs to speak the same language. The Carbon Call mobilizes collective action, investment, and resources to close gaps in global carbon accounting.

We're committed to taking a principled approach to our app stores, as we work to promote a more open app market that better serves users and creators alike.

https://lnkd.in/e6hHs977 Governments around the world are moving forward with laws to promote competition in app markets. We're announcing a new set of Open App Store principles to proactively adapt to legislation being considered. We have developed these principles in part to address Microsoft's growing role and responsibility as we start the process of seeking regulatory approval for our acquisition of Activision Blizzard in capitals around the world.

Thank you to my colleagues across the globe who continue to volunteer and give to the causes and communities they care about. Giving is core to our culture, and you are exemplifying this every day.

In 2021, helping those in need became of paramount importance. We're inspired by the generous giving from Microsoft employees making a difference around the corner and around the world.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 18:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 199 B - -
Net income 2022 72 725 M - -
Net cash 2022 86 786 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,0x
Yield 2022 0,82%
Capitalization 2 245 B 2 245 B -
EV / Sales 2022 10,9x
EV / Sales 2023 9,44x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Last Close Price 299,49 $
Average target price 373,68 $
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Deirdre Quarnstrom Vice President
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-10.95%2 245 237
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-24.10%73 362
SEA LIMITED-43.31%71 265
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-13.76%65 531
SYNOPSYS, INC.-14.13%48 447
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-15.59%43 786