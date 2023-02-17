Microsoft limits Bing chats to 5 questions per session

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Microsoft said on Friday it
will limit chat sessions on its new Bing search engine powered
by generative artificial intelligence (AI) to five questions per
session and 50 questions per day.
"As we mentioned recently, very long chat sessions can
confuse the underlying chat model in the new Bing. To address
these issues, we have implemented some changes to help focus the
chat sessions," Microsoft said in the blog post.
Microsoft's decision comes days after some media outlets
reported that answers from the new Bing search engine were
potentially dangerous and that the technology might not be ready
for prime time.
Early search results and conversations with Microsoft's Bing
and Google's chatbot, called Bard, have shown they can be
unpredictable.
This week, when a Reuters reporter asked the new version of
Bing outfitted with AI for the price of car air filters, Bing
included advertisements for filters sold by auto parts website
Parts Geek, not merely specific answers to the question.
The new Bing, which has a wait list of millions of people
for access, is a potentially lucrative opportunity for
Microsoft. The company said during an investor and press
presentation last week that every percentage point of market
share it gains in the search advertising market could bring in
another $2 billion of ad revenue.
(Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler
and William Mallard)