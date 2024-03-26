March 25 (Reuters) - Microsoft had named Pavan Davuluri as its new chief for Windows and Surface, The Verge reported on Monday, citing an internal memo.
(Reporting by Surbhi Misra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
