    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
Microsoft : 6 pioneering artists explore 'Spirit of Being' in immersive Microsoft Garage exhibit

06/25/2021
New York City has always been home to artists and creative minds who push the boundaries of art, technology, and storytelling. The newly built Microsoft Garage facility in Lower Manhattan is one of many exciting places where The Garage is establishing programs to fuel innovation both within and outside the company. Part of The Garage space in NYC hosts an in-person art gallery (open to the public once gatherings are permitted), which is now available as an immersive online experience -viewable by phone, laptop, or VR headset-making these creative works accessible to anyone virtually, worldwide.

Microsoft Garage Gallery immersive art exhibit, Spirit of Being

In the first exhibition of the Garage Gallery, Spirit of Being, curated by Heather Falconer of Hatchers, six multi-talented artists use technology as a key element of their artistic narrative. They explore what it means to be present in our current times of technological advancement, disparity, diversity, economic depression, media consumption, global health, and climate crisis. Each work of art in the Spirit of Being exhibition is a form of expression to uplift hearts and minds and inspire dialogue and reflection.

An important part of The Garage commitment to spread a growth mindset-and a culture of learning by experimenting-is engaging with local communities, including customers, partners, artists, students, and businesses. The Garage plans to continue using this experimental gallery to showcase the latest works from pioneering artists and employees who imagine a better tomorrow, and build upon the curiosity, ingenuity, and creativity found throughout Microsoft.

Explore the Garage Gallery now.

Read more With curiosity and technology, these artists explore the 'spirit of being' | Microsoft In Culture

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 25 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2021 19:04:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 166 B - -
Net income 2021 59 385 M - -
Net cash 2021 66 544 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,2x
Yield 2021 0,83%
Capitalization 2 009 B 2 009 B -
EV / Sales 2021 11,7x
EV / Sales 2022 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Gina L. Loften Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION19.90%2 008 596
SEA LIMITED43.76%147 303
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.10.70%110 021
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC14.15%67 056
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE23.56%64 094
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.12.65%49 302