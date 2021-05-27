Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microsoft : Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates explore changes to charitable foundation - WSJ

05/27/2021 | 05:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 27 (Reuters) - Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates are discussing changes to the structure of their foundation to add more governance and independence, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The co-founders of one of the world's largest private charitable foundations, filed for divorce earlier this month after 27 years of marriage but pledged to continue their philanthropic work together.

The billionaire benefactors are discussing adding a board and bringing in outside directors, according to the report. (https://on.wsj.com/3hYeiRx)

Melinda French Gates has pushed for governance changes in the wake of the divorce filing to ensure the future stability of the foundation, the WSJ reported.

"No decisions have been made," Mark Suzman, chief executive officer of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said.

The foundation has become one of the most powerful and influential forces in global public health with spending of more than $50 billion over the past two decades. (Reporting by Sahil Shaw in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
05:45pMICROSOFT  : Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates explore changes to charitable f..
RE
04:55pSalesforce raises annual revenue, profit outlook
RE
04:54pMicrosoft, Mastercard sign on to VP Harris's Central America strategy
RE
04:51pMICROSOFT  : Equities, yields rise as U.S. data shows economy gaining momentum
RE
04:13pMICROSOFT  : Salesforce raises annual revenue, profit outlook
RE
03:45pAdministration Taps Private Sector to Invest in Central America -- Update
DJ
03:38pMARKET CHATTER : Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet's Google Seek $1 Billion Cloud Deal..
MT
02:06pMICROSOFT  : New tools from Microsoft Research help developers write bug-free co..
PU
01:00pPRESS RELEASE  : The Organization for Ethical Source Takes on Stewardship of Con..
DJ
12:37pEU bodies' use of Amazon, Microsoft cloud services faces privacy probes
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 166 B - -
Net income 2021 59 350 M - -
Net cash 2021 63 041 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,2x
Yield 2021 0,88%
Capitalization 1 894 B 1 894 B -
EV / Sales 2021 11,0x
EV / Sales 2022 9,73x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 294,02 $
Last Close Price 251,49 $
Spread / Highest target 35,2%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION13.17%1 894 116
SEA LIMITED23.70%129 131
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-3.34%96 009
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE14.29%60 652
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-1.45%57 895
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-6.07%41 514