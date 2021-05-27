Microsoft : Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates explore changes to charitable foundation - WSJ

May 27 (Reuters) - Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates are
discussing changes to the structure of their foundation to add
more governance and independence, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The co-founders of one of the world's largest private
charitable foundations, filed for divorce earlier this month
after 27 years of marriage but pledged to continue their
philanthropic work together.
The billionaire benefactors are discussing adding a board
and bringing in outside directors, according to the report. (https://on.wsj.com/3hYeiRx)
Melinda French Gates has pushed for governance changes in
the wake of the divorce filing to ensure the future stability of
the foundation, the WSJ reported.
"No decisions have been made," Mark Suzman, chief executive
officer of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said.
The foundation has become one of the most powerful and
influential forces in global public health with spending of more
than $50 billion over the past two decades.
(Reporting by Sahil Shaw in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)