Microsoft : Bill Gates, dozens of world leaders to attend Biden climate summit -source

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - Bill Gates will address a
climate summit hosted by President Joe Biden this week and
nearly all of the 40 world leaders that were invited have
confirmed they will attend, according to a source familiar with
matter.
Microsoft Corp co-founder and philanthropist Gates
will address the second day of the summit, which kicks off
virtually on Thursday and will conclude on Friday.
The White House event paves the way for another global
summit in November in the Scottish city of Glasgow that aims to
ensure the world meets a goal of limiting planetary warming to
1.5 degrees Celsius.
French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister
Boris Johnson are among the leaders of countries that contribute
the most to emissions who will speak.
Biden has made fighting climate change a top domestic and
international priority and this week's summit is a chance for
him to convince his counterparts that the United States is back
as a leader on the issue after former President Donald Trump
pulled out of the Paris Agreement to cut global emissions.
Biden brought the United States back into the accord at the
beginning of his administration in January and the White House
plans to unveil a new commitment to cut U.S. greenhouse gas
emissions by 2030 shortly. Sources familiar with the matter
expect the administration to pledge to cut U.S. emissions around
50% compared with 2005 levels.
On Thursday, major economies will discuss those climate
change commitments, according to the source familiar with the
plan. Finance, the role of capital markets, adaptation and
resilience to climate change will also be discussed.
On Friday the president's "Build Back Better" program will
be in focus. Biden has made clear he sees fighting climate
change as an opportunity to create jobs, and his infrastructure
bill includes funding that is critical to his administration's
plan to reduce greenhouse gases.
Innovation in clean energy and "industries that have yet to
be created" will also be discussed. Gates will address that
broad topic with his remarks. The software developer has
invested some $2 billion toward the development of clean
technologies.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)