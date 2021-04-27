



Microsoft Cloud Fuels Third Quarter Results





REDMOND, Wash. - April 27, 2021 - Microsoft Corp. today announced the following results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year:

· Revenue was $41.7 billion and increased 19% · Operating income was $17.0 billion and increased 31% · Net income was $15.5 billion GAAP and $14.8 billion non-GAAP, and increased 44% and 38%, respectively · Diluted earnings per share was $2.03 GAAP and $1.95 non-GAAP, and increased 45% and 39%, respectively · GAAP results include a $620 million net income tax benefit explained in the Non-GAAP Definition section below

'Over a year into the pandemic, digital adoption curves aren't slowing down. They're accelerating, and it's just the beginning,' said Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft. 'We are building the cloud for the next decade, expanding our addressable market and innovating across every layer of the tech stack to help our customers be resilient and transform.'





'The Microsoft Cloud, with its end-to-end solutions, continues to provide compelling value to our customers generating $17.7 billion in commercial cloud revenue, up 33% year over year,' said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Microsoft.

The following table reconciles our financial results reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to non-GAAP financial results. Additional information regarding our non-GAAP definition is provided below. All growth comparisons relate to the corresponding period in the last fiscal year.

Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Revenue Operating Income Net Income Diluted Earnings per Share 2020 As Reported (GAAP) $35,021 $12,975 $10,752 $1.40 2021 As Reported (GAAP) $41,706 $17,048 $15,457 $2.03 Net income tax benefit related to India Supreme Court decision on withholding taxes - - (620) (0.08) 2021 As Adjusted (non-GAAP) $41,706 $17,048 $14,837 $1.95 Percentage Change Y/Y (GAAP) 19% 31% 44% 45% Percentage Change Y/Y (non-GAAP) 19% 31% 38% 39% Percentage Change Y/Y (non-GAAP) Constant Currency 16% 27% 32% 34%

Business Highlights

Revenue in Productivity and Business Processes was $13.6 billion and increased 15% (up 12% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:

· Office Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 14% (up 10% in constant currency) driven by Office 365 Commercial revenue growth of 22% (up 19% in constant currency) · Office Consumer products and cloud services revenue increased 5% (up 2% in constant currency) and Microsoft 365 Consumer subscribers increased to 50.2 million · LinkedIn revenue increased 25% (up 23% in constant currency) · Dynamics products and cloud services revenue increased 26% (up 22% in constant currency) driven by Dynamics 365 revenue growth of 45% (up 40% in constant currency)

Revenue in Intelligent Cloud was $15.1 billion and increased 23% (up 20% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:

· Server products and cloud services revenue increased 26% (up 23% in constant currency) driven by Azure revenue growth of 50% (up 46% in constant currency)

Revenue in More Personal Computing was $13.0 billion and increased 19% (up 16% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:

· Windows OEM revenue increased 10% · Windows Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 10% (up 7% in constant currency) · Xbox content and services revenue increased 34% (up 32% in constant currency) · Search advertising revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs increased 17% (up 14% in constant currency) · Surface revenue increased 12% (up 7% in constant currency)

Microsoft returned $10.0 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, an increase of 1% compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2020.





Business Outlook





Microsoft will provide forward-looking guidance in connection with this quarterly earnings announcement on its earnings conference call and webcast.





Quarterly Highlights, Product Releases, and Enhancements





Every quarter Microsoft delivers hundreds of products, either as new releases, services, or enhancements to current products and services. These releases are a result of significant research and development investments, made over multiple years, designed to help customers be more productive and secure and to deliver differentiated value across the cloud and the edge.

Here are the major product releases and other highlightsfor the quarter, organized by product categories, to help illustrate how we are accelerating innovation across our businesses while expanding our market opportunities.

Responding to COVID-19





At Microsoft, our focus remains on ensuring the safety of our employees, striving to protect the health and well-being of the communities in which we operate, and providing technology and resources to our customers and partners to help them do their best work while remote. Additional information about Microsoft's COVID-19 response can be found here.





Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

To better execute on Microsoft's mission, we focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our investor relations ESG website.

Webcast Details





Satya Nadella, chief executive officer, Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Alice Jolla, chief accounting officer, Keith Dolliver, deputy general counsel, and Brett Iversen, general manager of investor relations, will host a conference call and webcast at 2:30 p.m. Pacific time (5:30 p.m. Eastern time) today to discuss details of the company's performance for the quarter and certain forward-looking information.

Non-GAAP Definition

The India Supreme Court Decision Impact. In March 2021, the India Supreme Court issued a decision on withholding taxes in the case of Engineering Analysis Centre of Excellence Private Limited vs The Commissioner of Income Tax. The decision involves appeals filed by 86 individual companies operating in India, some dating back to 2012. Microsoft was not a party to any of the appeals but is impacted by the decision.

Microsoft has historically paid India withholding taxes on software sales through distributor withholding and tax audit assessments in India. The India Supreme Court ruled favorably for the companies in the 86 separate appeals, holding that software sales are not subject to India withholding taxes. Although Microsoft was not a party to the appeals, Microsoft's software sales in India were determined to be not subject to withholding taxes. Therefore, Microsoft recorded a net income tax benefit of $620 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 to reflect the results of the India Supreme Court decision impacting fiscal year 1996 through fiscal year 2016.

Microsoft has provided non-GAAP financial measures related to the India Supreme Court decision to aid investors in better understanding our performance. Microsoft believes these non-GAAP measures assist investors by providing additional insight into its operational performance and help clarify trends affecting its business. For comparability of reporting, management considers non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP financial results in evaluating business performance. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Constant Currency





Microsoft presents constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars using the average exchange rates from the comparative period rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. All growth comparisons relate to the corresponding period in the last fiscal year. Microsoft has provided this non-GAAP financial information to aid investors in better understanding our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.





Financial Performance Constant Currency Reconciliation

Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Revenue Operating Income Net Income Diluted Earnings per Share 2020 As Reported (GAAP) $35,021 $12,975 $10,752 $1.40 2021 As Reported (GAAP) $41,706 $17,048 $15,457 $2.03 2021 As Adjusted (non-GAAP) $41,706 $17,048 $14,837 $1.95 Percentage Change Y/Y (GAAP) 19% 31% 44% 45% Percentage Change Y/Y (non-GAAP) 19% 31% 38% 39% Constant Currency Impact $972 $634 $615 $0.08 Percentage Change Y/Y (non-GAAP) Constant Currency 16% 27% 32% 34%

Segment Revenue Constant Currency Reconciliation

Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in millions) Productivity and Business Processes Intelligent Cloud More Personal Computing 2020 As Reported $11,743 $12,281 $10,997 2021 As Reported $13,552 $15,118 $13,036 Percentage Change Y/Y 15% 23% 19% Constant Currency Impact $366 $367 $239 Percentage Change Y/Y Constant Currency 12% 20% 16%

Selected Product and Service Revenue Constant Currency Reconciliation

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Percentage Change Y/Y (GAAP) Constant Currency Impact Percentage Change Y/Y Constant Currency Office Commercial products and cloud services 14% (4)% 10% Office 365 Commercial 22% (3)% 19% Office Consumer products and cloud services 5% (3)% 2% LinkedIn 25% (2)% 23% Dynamics products and cloud services 26% (4)% 22% Dynamics 365 45% (5)% 40% Server products and cloud services 26% (3)% 23% Azure 50% (4)% 46% Windows OEM 10% 0% 10% Windows Commercial products and cloud services 10% (3)% 7% Xbox content and services 34% (2)% 32% Surface 12% (5)% 7% Search advertising excluding traffic acquisition costs 17% (3)% 14%

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq 'MSFT' @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are 'forward-looking statements' are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors such as:

· intense competition in all of our markets that may lead to lower revenue or operating margins; · increasing focus on cloud-based services presenting execution and competitive risks; · significant investments in products and services that may not achieve expected returns; · acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances that may have an adverse effect on our business; · impairment of goodwill or amortizable intangible assets causing a significant charge to earnings; · cyberattacks and security vulnerabilities that could lead to reduced revenue, increased costs, liability claims, or harm to our reputation or competitive position; · disclosure and misuse of personal data that could cause liability and harm to our reputation; · the possibility that we may not be able to protect information stored in our products and services from use by others; · abuse of our advertising or social platforms that may harm our reputation or user engagement; · the development of the internet of things presenting security, privacy, and execution risks; · issues about the use of artificial intelligence in our offerings that may result in competitive harm, legal liability, or reputational harm; · excessive outages, data losses, and disruptions of our online services if we fail to maintain an adequate operations infrastructure; · quality or supply problems; · government litigation and regulatory activity relating to competition rules that may limit how we design and market our products; · potential liability under trade protection, anti-corruption, and other laws resulting from our global operations; · laws and regulations relating to the handling of personal data that may impede the adoption of our services or result in increased costs, legal claims, fines, or reputational damage; · claims against us that may result in adverse outcomes in legal disputes; · uncertainties relating to our business with government customers; · additional tax liabilities; · the possibility that we may fail to protect our source code; · legal changes, our evolving business model, piracy, and other factors may decrease the value of our intellectual property; · claims that Microsoft has infringed the intellectual property rights of others; · damage to our reputation or our brands that may harm our business and operating results; · adverse economic or market conditions that may harm our business; · catastrophic events or geo-political conditions, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, that may disrupt our business; · exposure to increased economic and operational uncertainties from operating a global business, including the effects of foreign currency exchange and · the dependence of our business on our ability to attract and retain talented employees.

For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with Microsoft's business, please refer to the 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations' and 'Risk Factors' sections of Microsoft's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Microsoft's Investor Relations department at (800) 285-7772 or at Microsoft's Investor Relations website at http://www.microsoft.com/en-us/investor.

All information in this release is as of March 31, 2021. The company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the company's expectations.

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

INCOME STATEMENTS

(In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Product $16,873 $15,871 $52,136 $49,894 Service and other 24,833 19,150 69,800 55,088 Total revenue 41,706 35,021 121,936 104,982 Cost of revenue: Product 4,277 3,376 13,932 11,647 Service and other 8,768 7,599 24,309 22,092 Total cost of revenue 13,045 10,975 38,241 33,739 Gross margin 28,661 24,046 83,695 71,243 Research and development 5,204 4,887 15,029 14,055 Sales and marketing 5,082 4,911 14,260 14,181 General and administrative 1,327 1,273 3,585 3,455 Operating income 17,048 12,975 50,821 39,552 Other income (expense), net 188 (132) 876 62 Income before income taxes 17,236 12,843 51,697 39,614 Provision for income taxes 1,779 2,091 6,884 6,535 Net income $15,457 $10,752 $44,813 $33,079 Earnings per share: Basic $2.05 $1.41 $5.93 $4.34 Diluted $2.03 $1.40 $5.88 $4.30 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 7,539 7,602 7,554 7,619 Diluted 7,597 7,675 7,617 7,693





COMPREHENSIVE INCOME STATEMENTS

(In millions) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $15,457 $10,752 $44,813 $33,079 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Net change related to derivatives 18 (36) 30 (42) Net change related to investments (1,705) 3,508 (2,398) 3,665 Translation adjustments and other (218) (541) 634 (607) Other comprehensive income (loss) (1,905) 2,931 (1,734) 3,016 Comprehensive income $13,552 $13,683 $43,079 $36,095





BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions) (Unaudited)

March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $13,702 $13,576 Short-term investments 111,705 122,951 Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments 125,407 136,527 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful

accounts of $620 and $788 26,322 32,011 Inventories 2,245 1,895 Other current assets 11,640 11,482 Total current assets 165,614 181,915 Property and equipment, net of accumulated

depreciation of $49,681 and $43,197 54,945 44,151 Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,673 8,753 Equity investments 5,395 2,965 Goodwill 49,698 43,351 Intangible assets, net 8,127 7,038 Other long-term assets 14,427 13,138 Total assets $308,879 $301,311 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $13,412 $12,530 Current portion of long-term debt 8,051 3,749 Accrued compensation 8,032 7,874 Short-term income taxes 2,165 2,130 Short-term unearned revenue 30,083 36,000 Other current liabilities 10,450 10,027 Total current liabilities 72,193 72,310 Long-term debt 50,007 59,578 Long-term income taxes 27,157 29,432 Long-term unearned revenue 2,631 3,180 Deferred income taxes 173 204 Operating lease liabilities 9,272 7,671 Other long-term liabilities 12,941 10,632 Total liabilities 174,374 183,007 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock and paid-in capital - shares authorized

24,000; outstanding 7,534 and 7,571 82,308 80,552 Retained earnings 50,735 34,566 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,462 3,186 Total stockholders' equity 134,505 118,304 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $308,879 $301,311





CASH FLOWS STATEMENTS

(In millions) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operations Net income $15,457 $10,752 $44,813 $33,079 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operations: Depreciation, amortization, and other 2,936 3,118 8,342 9,292 Stock-based compensation expense 1,525 1,338 4,547 3,940 Net recognized losses (gains) on investments and derivatives (351) 52 (833) (140) Deferred income taxes (88) (206) (116) (436) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 290 891 5,125 6,778 Inventories (329) 181 (349) 419 Other current assets 478 94 1,154 (179) Other long-term assets (885) 124 (2,446) (726) Accounts payable 833 546 1,181 (8) Unearned revenue (473) (736) (6,764) (6,564) Income taxes 1,074 765 (2,277) (3,042) Other current liabilities 1,590 695 394 (1,136) Other long-term liabilities 122 (110) 1,259 725 Net cash from operations 22,179 17,504 54,030 42,002 Financing Cash premium on debt exchange (1,754) 0 (1,754) 0 Repayments of debt (500) (3,000) (3,750) (5,518) Common stock issued 396 342 1,243 1,003 Common stock repurchased (6,930) (7,059) (20,208) (17,177) Common stock cash dividends paid (4,221) (3,876) (12,307) (11,272) Other, net (183) (1,052) (339) (805) Net cash used in financing (13,192) (14,645) (37,115) (33,769) Investing Additions to property and equipment (5,089) (3,767) (14,170) (10,697) Acquisition of companies, net of cash acquired, and purchases of intangible and other assets (7,512) (329) (8,408) (871) Purchases of investments (18,375) (15,910) (48,047) (58,311) Maturities of investments 15,016 17,247 44,546 47,559 Sales of investments 5,876 2,810 10,711 14,559 Other, net 400 0 (1,356) 0 Net cash from (used in) investing (9,684) 51 (16,724) (7,761) Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (33) (64) (65) (118) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (730) 2,846 126 354 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 14,432 8,864 13,576 11,356 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $13,702 $11,710 $13,702 $11,710

SEGMENT REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME

(In millions) (Unaudited)