Microsoft : Cloud Fuels Third Quarter Results

REDMOND, Wash. - April 27, 2021 -Microsoft Corp. today announced the following results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year:
· Revenue was $41.7 billion and increased 19%· Operating income was $17.0 billion and increased 31%· Net income was $15.5 billion GAAP and $14.8 billion non-GAAP, and increased 44% and 38%,respectively· Diluted earnings per share was $2.03 GAAP and $1.95 non-GAAP, and increased 45% and 39%,respectively· GAAP results include a $620 millionnet income tax benefit explained in the Non-GAAP Definition section below
'Over a year into the pandemic, digital adoption curves aren't slowing down. They're accelerating, and it's just the beginning,' said Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft. 'We are building the cloud for the next decade, expanding our addressable market and innovating across every layer of the tech stack to help our customers be resilient and transform.'
'The Microsoft Cloud, with its end-to-end solutions, continues to provide compelling value to our customers generating $17.7 billion in commercial cloud revenue, up 33% year over year,' said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Microsoft.
The following table reconciles our financial results reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to non-GAAP financial results. Additional information regarding ournon-GAAPdefinition is provided below. All growth comparisons relate to the corresponding period in the last fiscal year.
Three Months Ended March 31,
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
Revenue
Operating Income
Net Income
Diluted Earnings per Share
2020 As Reported (GAAP)
$35,021
$12,975
$10,752
$1.40
2021 As Reported (GAAP)
$41,706
$17,048
$15,457
$2.03
Net income tax benefit related toIndia Supreme Court decision on withholding taxes
Revenue in Productivity and Business Processeswas $13.6 billion and increased 15%(up12% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:
· Office Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 14% (up 10% in constant currency) driven by Office 365 Commercial revenue growth of 22% (up 19% in constant currency)· Office Consumer products and cloud services revenue increased 5% (up 2% in constant currency) and Microsoft 365 Consumer subscribers increased to 50.2 million· LinkedIn revenue increased 25% (up 23% in constant currency)· Dynamics products and cloud services revenue increased 26% (up 22% in constant currency) driven by Dynamics 365 revenue growth of 45% (up 40% in constant currency)
Revenue in Intelligent Cloud was $15.1 billion and increased 23% (up 20% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:
· Server products and cloud services revenue increased 26% (up 23% in constant currency) driven by Azure revenue growth of 50% (up 46% in constant currency)
Revenue in More Personal Computing was $13.0 billion and increased 19% (up 16% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:
· Windows OEM revenue increased 10%· Windows Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 10% (up 7% in constant currency)· Xbox content and services revenue increased 34% (up 32% in constant currency)· Search advertising revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs increased 17% (up 14% in constant currency)· Surface revenue increased 12% (up 7% in constant currency)
Microsoft returned $10.0 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021,an increase of 1% compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2020.
Business Outlook
Microsoft will provide forward-looking guidance in connection with this quarterly earnings announcement on its earnings conference call and webcast.
Quarterly Highlights, Product Releases, and Enhancements
Every quarter Microsoft delivers hundreds of products, either as new releases, services, or enhancements to current products and services. These releases are a result of significant research and development investments, made over multiple years, designed to help customers be more productive and secure and to deliver differentiated value across the cloud and the edge.
Here are themajor product releases and other highlightsfor the quarter, organized by product categories, to help illustrate how we are accelerating innovation across our businesses while expanding our market opportunities.
Responding to COVID-19
At Microsoft, our focus remains on ensuring the safety of our employees, striving to protect the health and well-being of the communities in which we operate, and providing technology and resources to our customers and partners to help them do their best work while remote. Additional information about Microsoft's COVID-19 response can be foundhere.
Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)
To better execute on Microsoft's mission, we focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our investor relationsESG website.
Webcast Details
Satya Nadella, chief executive officer, Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Alice Jolla, chief accounting officer, Keith Dolliver, deputy general counsel, and Brett Iversen, general manager of investor relations, will host a conference call and webcast at 2:30 p.m. Pacific time (5:30 p.m. Eastern time) today to discuss details of the company's performance for the quarter and certain forward-looking information. The session may be accessed athttp://www.microsoft.com/en-us/investor. The webcast will be available for replay through the close of business on April 27, 2022.
Non-GAAP Definition
The India Supreme Court Decision Impact.In March 2021, the India Supreme Court issued a decision on withholding taxes in the case of Engineering Analysis Centre of Excellence Private Limited vs The Commissioner of Income Tax. The decision involves appeals filed by 86 individual companies operating in India, some dating back to 2012. Microsoft was not a party to any of the appeals but is impacted by the decision.
Microsoft has historically paid India withholding taxes on software sales through distributor withholding and tax audit assessments in India. The India Supreme Court ruled favorably for the companies in the 86 separate appeals, holding that software sales are not subject to India withholding taxes. Although Microsoft was not a party to the appeals, Microsoft's software sales in India were determined to be not subject to withholding taxes. Therefore, Microsoft recorded a net income tax benefit of $620 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 to reflect the results of the India Supreme Court decision impacting fiscal year 1996 through fiscal year 2016.
Microsoft has provided non-GAAP financial measures related to the India Supreme Court decision to aid investors in better understanding our performance. Microsoft believes these non-GAAP measures assist investors by providing additional insight into its operational performance and help clarify trends affecting its business. For comparability of reporting, management considers non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP financial results in evaluating business performance. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Constant Currency
Microsoft presents constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars using the average exchange rates from the comparative period rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. All growth comparisons relate to the corresponding period in the last fiscal year. Microsoft has provided this non-GAAP financial information to aid investors in better understanding our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Microsoft (Nasdaq 'MSFT' @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this release that are 'forward-looking statements' are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors such as:
· intense competition in all of our markets that may lead to lower revenue or operating margins;· increasing focus on cloud-based services presenting execution and competitive risks;· significant investments in products and services that may not achieve expected returns;· acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances that may have an adverse effect on our business;· impairment of goodwill or amortizable intangible assets causing a significant charge to earnings;· cyberattacks and security vulnerabilities that could lead to reduced revenue, increased costs, liability claims, or harm to our reputation or competitive position;· disclosure and misuse of personal data that could cause liability and harm to our reputation;· the possibility that we may not be able to protect information stored in our products and services from use by others;· abuse of our advertising or social platforms that may harm our reputation or user engagement;· the development of the internet of things presenting security, privacy, and execution risks;· issues about the use of artificial intelligence in our offerings that may result in competitive harm, legal liability, or reputational harm;· excessive outages, data losses, and disruptions of our online services if we fail to maintain an adequate operations infrastructure;· quality or supply problems;· government litigation and regulatory activity relating to competition rules that may limit how we design and market our products;· potential liability under trade protection, anti-corruption, and other laws resulting from our global operations;· laws and regulations relating to the handling of personal data that may impede the adoption of our services or result in increased costs, legal claims, fines, or reputational damage;· claims against us that may result in adverse outcomes in legal disputes;· uncertainties relating to our business with government customers;· additional tax liabilities;· the possibility that we may fail to protect our source code;· legal changes, our evolving business model, piracy, and other factors may decrease the value of our intellectual property;· claims that Microsoft has infringed the intellectual property rights of others;· damage to our reputation or our brands that may harm our business and operating results;· adverse economic or market conditions that may harm our business;· catastrophic events or geo-political conditions, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, that may disrupt our business;· exposure to increased economic and operational uncertainties from operating a global business, including the effects of foreign currency exchange and· the dependence of our business on our ability to attract and retain talented employees.
For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with Microsoft's business, please refer to the 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations' and 'Risk Factors' sections of Microsoft's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Microsoft's Investor Relations department at (800) 285-7772 or at Microsoft's Investor Relations website athttp://www.microsoft.com/en-us/investor.
All information in this release is as of March 31, 2021. The company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the company's expectations.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
INCOME STATEMENTS
(In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue:
Product
$16,873
$15,871
$52,136
$49,894
Service and other
24,833
19,150
69,800
55,088
Total revenue
41,706
35,021
121,936
104,982
Cost of revenue:
Product
4,277
3,376
13,932
11,647
Service and other
8,768
7,599
24,309
22,092
Total cost of revenue
13,045
10,975
38,241
33,739
Gross margin
28,661
24,046
83,695
71,243
Research and development
5,204
4,887
15,029
14,055
Sales and marketing
5,082
4,911
14,260
14,181
General and administrative
1,327
1,273
3,585
3,455
Operating income
17,048
12,975
50,821
39,552
Other income (expense), net
188
(132)
876
62
Income before income taxes
17,236
12,843
51,697
39,614
Provision for income taxes
1,779
2,091
6,884
6,535
Net income
$15,457
$10,752
$44,813
$33,079
Earnings per share:
Basic
$2.05
$1.41
$5.93
$4.34
Diluted
$2.03
$1.40
$5.88
$4.30
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
7,539
7,602
7,554
7,619
Diluted
7,597
7,675
7,617
7,693
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME STATEMENTS
(In millions) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income
$15,457
$10,752
$44,813
$33,079
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
Net change related to derivatives
18
(36)
30
(42)
Net change related to investments
(1,705)
3,508
(2,398)
3,665
Translation adjustments and other
(218)
(541)
634
(607)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,905)
2,931
(1,734)
3,016
Comprehensive income
$13,552
$13,683
$43,079
$36,095
BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions) (Unaudited)
March 31,
2021
June 30,
2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$13,702
$13,576
Short-term investments
111,705
122,951
Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments
125,407
136,527
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful
accounts of $620 and $788
26,322
32,011
Inventories
2,245
1,895
Other current assets
11,640
11,482
Total current assets
165,614
181,915
Property and equipment, net of accumulated
depreciation of $49,681 and $43,197
54,945
44,151
Operating lease right-of-use assets
10,673
8,753
Equity investments
5,395
2,965
Goodwill
49,698
43,351
Intangible assets, net
8,127
7,038
Other long-term assets
14,427
13,138
Total assets
$308,879
$301,311
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$13,412
$12,530
Current portion of long-term debt
8,051
3,749
Accrued compensation
8,032
7,874
Short-term income taxes
2,165
2,130
Short-term unearned revenue
30,083
36,000
Other current liabilities
10,450
10,027
Total current liabilities
72,193
72,310
Long-term debt
50,007
59,578
Long-term income taxes
27,157
29,432
Long-term unearned revenue
2,631
3,180
Deferred income taxes
173
204
Operating lease liabilities
9,272
7,671
Other long-term liabilities
12,941
10,632
Total liabilities
174,374
183,007
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock and paid-in capital - shares authorized
24,000; outstanding 7,534 and 7,571
82,308
80,552
Retained earnings
50,735
34,566
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,462
3,186
Total stockholders' equity
134,505
118,304
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$308,879
$301,311
CASH FLOWS STATEMENTS
(In millions) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operations
Net income
$15,457
$10,752
$44,813
$33,079
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from
operations:
Depreciation, amortization, and other
2,936
3,118
8,342
9,292
Stock-based compensation expense
1,525
1,338
4,547
3,940
Net recognized losses (gains) on investments and
derivatives
(351)
52
(833)
(140)
Deferred income taxes
(88)
(206)
(116)
(436)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
290
891
5,125
6,778
Inventories
(329)
181
(349)
419
Other current assets
478
94
1,154
(179)
Other long-term assets
(885)
124
(2,446)
(726)
Accounts payable
833
546
1,181
(8)
Unearned revenue
(473)
(736)
(6,764)
(6,564)
Income taxes
1,074
765
(2,277)
(3,042)
Other current liabilities
1,590
695
394
(1,136)
Other long-term liabilities
122
(110)
1,259
725
Net cash from operations
22,179
17,504
54,030
42,002
Financing
Cash premium on debt exchange
(1,754)
0
(1,754)
0
Repayments of debt
(500)
(3,000)
(3,750)
(5,518)
Common stock issued
396
342
1,243
1,003
Common stock repurchased
(6,930)
(7,059)
(20,208)
(17,177)
Common stock cash dividends paid
(4,221)
(3,876)
(12,307)
(11,272)
Other, net
(183)
(1,052)
(339)
(805)
Net cash used in financing
(13,192)
(14,645)
(37,115)
(33,769)
Investing
Additions to property and equipment
(5,089)
(3,767)
(14,170)
(10,697)
Acquisition of companies, net of cash acquired, and
