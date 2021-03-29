Microsoft : Explore cloud storage solutions at April 29 Azure Storage Day

Today, I am thrilled to announce Azure Storage Day, a free digital event on April 29, 2021, where you can explore cloud storage solutions for all your enterprise workloads. Join me to:

Watch demos of the latest innovations from Azure Storage and see how customers are using them. Get help understanding how to map Azure Storage services to your enterprise workloads. Connect with Microsoft product experts to get answers to your storage questions.

This digital event is your opportunity to engage with the cloud storage community, see Azure Storage solutions in action, and discover how to build a foundation for all of your enterprise workloads at every stage of your digital transformation.

The need for reliable cloud storage has never been greater. More companies are investing in digital transformation to become more resilient and agile in order to better serve their customers. The rapid pace of digital transformation has resulted in exponential data growth, driving up demand for dependable and scalable cloud data storage services.

We've designed Azure Storageto provide highly scalable, secure, and cost-effective cloud storage services for all of your business apps-including SAP, databases, web apps, HPC, analytics, internet of things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI). With these storage solutions, you get the foundational infrastructure, enterprise-level processing capabilities, and low latency that you need to run, manage, and help secure your workloads in the cloud.

It's exciting to see so many leading customers using Azure Storage services today for their enterprise workloads. Some of the ways that customers are using Azure Storage include:

Azure Storage also has a rich ecosystem of backup and disaster recovery partners that integrate with native platforms so that customers can extend their on-premises backup and recovery capabilities to Azure. Trusted partners like Commvault, Rubrik, Veritas, Veeam, and Zerto provide simple and cost-effective off-site backups and disaster recovery replication sites using Azure Blob Storage-allowing for quick restoration of your mission-critical data to Azure regardless of where it resides. Our partners have trusted us to help protect hundreds of petabytes of their customer data on Azure.

I can't wait to share these customer stories and much more at Azure Storage Day-register now. If you want to try out some of the cloud storage services that will be featured at the digital event, sign up for an Azure free account.

Hope to see you there.