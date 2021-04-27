Microsoft : Financial Statements FY21 Q3

This file contains downloadable content that corresponds to Microsoft's Investor Relations portal at http://www.microsoft.com/investor. Click a link below to navigate to that section of the workbook. Each sheet contains a link back to this main page.
Current Financial Statements
Trended Historical Financial Statements
Income Statements
Quarterly Income Statements
Comprehensive Income Statements
Segment History
Balance Sheets
Unearned Revenue
Cash Flows Statements
Yearly Income Statements
Segment Revenue & Operating Income
Return of Cash to Shareholders
Capital Expenditures
We adopted new accounting standards related to revenue recognition and leases effective July 1, 2017. The prior periods presented here have been restated to reflect adoption of these new standards.
Income Statements
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Back to Main
INCOME STATEMENTS
(In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
Nine Months Ended March 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue:
Product
$16,873
$15,871
$52,136
$49,894
Service and other
24,833
19,150
69,800
55,088
Total revenue
41,706
35,021
121,936
104,982
Cost of revenue:
Product
4,277
3,376
13,932
11,647
Service and other
8,768
7,599
24,309
22,092
Total cost of revenue
13,045
10,975
38,241
33,739
Gross margin
28,661
24,046
83,695
71,243
Research and development
5,204
4,887
15,029
14,055
Sales and marketing
5,082
4,911
14,260
14,181
General and administrative
1,327
1,273
3,585
3,455
Operating income
17,048
12,975
50,821
39,552
Other income (expense), net
188
(132)
876
62
Income before income taxes
17,236
12,843
51,697
39,614
Provision for income taxes
1,779
2,091
6,884
6,535
Net income
$15,457
$10,752
$44,813
$33,079
Earnings per share:
Basic
$2.05
$1.41
$5.93
$4.34
Diluted
$2.03
$1.40
$5.88
$4.30
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
7,539
7,602
7,554
7,619
Diluted
7,597
7,675
7,617
7,693
Comprehensive Income
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Back to Main
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME STATEMENTS
(In millions) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
Nine Months Ended March 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income
$15,457
$10,752
$44,813
$33,079
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
Net change related to derivatives
18
(36)
30
(42)
Net change related to investments
(1,705)
3,508
(2,398)
3,665
Translation adjustments and other
(218)
(541)
634
(607)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,905)
2,931
(1,734)
3,016
Comprehensive income
$13,552
$13,683
$43,079
$36,095
Balance Sheets
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Back to Main
BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions) (Unaudited)
March 31, 2021
June 30, 2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$13,702
$13,576
Short-term investments
111,705
122,951
Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments
125,407
136,527
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $620 and $788
26,322
32,011
Inventories
2,245
1,895
Other current assets
11,640
11,482
Total current assets
165,614
181,915
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $49,681 and $43,197
54,945
44,151
Operating lease right-of-use assets
10,673
8,753
Equity investments
5,395
2,965
Goodwill
49,698
43,351
Intangible assets, net
8,127
7,038
Other long-term assets
14,427
13,138
Total assets
$308,879
$301,311
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$13,412
$12,530
Current portion of long-term debt
8,051
3,749
Accrued compensation
8,032
7,874
Short-term income taxes
2,165
2,130
Short-term unearned revenue
30,083
36,000
Other current liabilities
10,450
10,027
Total current liabilities
72,193
72,310
Long-term debt
50,007
59,578
Long-term income taxes
27,157
29,432
Long-term unearned revenue
2,631
3,180
Deferred income taxes
173
204
Operating lease liabilities
9,272
7,671
Other long-term liabilities
12,941
10,632
Total liabilities
174,374
183,007
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock and paid-in capital - shares authorized 24,000; outstanding 7,534 and 7,571
82,308
80,552
Retained earnings
50,735
34,566
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,462
3,186
Total stockholders' equity
134,505
118,304
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$308,879
$301,311
Cash Flows
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Back to Main
CASH FLOWS STATEMENTS
(In millions) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
Nine Months Ended March 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operations
Net income
$15,457
$10,752
$44,813
$33,079
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operations:
Depreciation, amortization, and other
2,936
3,118
8,342
9,292
Stock-based compensation expense
1,525
1,338
4,547
3,940
Net recognized losses (gains) on investments and derivatives
(351)
52
(833)
(140)
Deferred income taxes
(88)
(206)
(116)
(436)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
290
891
5,125
6,778
Inventories
(329)
181
(349)
419
Other current assets
478
94
1,154
(179)
Other long-term assets
(885)
124
(2,446)
(726)
Accounts payable
833
546
1,181
(8)
Unearned revenue
(473)
(736)
(6,764)
(6,564)
Income taxes
1,074
765
(2,277)
(3,042)
Other current liabilities
1,590
695
394
(1,136)
Other long-term liabilities
122
(110)
1,259
725
Net cash from operations
22,179
17,504
54,030
42,002
Financing
Cash premium on debt exchange
(1,754)
0
(1,754)
0
Repayments of debt
(500)
(3,000)
(3,750)
(5,518)
Common stock issued
396
342
1,243
1,003
Common stock repurchased
(6,930)
(7,059)
(20,208)
(17,177)
Common stock cash dividends paid
(4,221)
(3,876)
(12,307)
(11,272)
Other, net
(183)
(1,052)
(339)
(805)
Net cash used in financing
(13,192)
(14,645)
(37,115)
(33,769)
Investing
Additions to property and equipment
(5,089)
(3,767)
(14,170)
(10,697)
Acquisition of companies, net of cash acquired, and purchases of intangible and other assets
(7,512)
(329)
(8,408)
(871)
Purchases of investments
(18,375)
(15,910)
(48,047)
(58,311)
Maturities of investments
15,016
17,247
44,546
47,559
Sales of investments
5,876
2,810
10,711
14,559
Other, net
400
0
(1,356)
0
Net cash from (used in) investing
(9,684)
51
(16,724)
(7,761)
Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(33)
(64)
(65)
(118)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(730)
2,846
126
354
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
14,432
8,864
13,576
11,356
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$13,702
$11,710
$13,702
$11,710
Segment Revenue & OI
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Back to Main
SEGMENT REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME
(In millions) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
Nine Months Ended March 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
Productivity and Business Processes
$13,552
$11,743
$39,224
$34,646
Intelligent Cloud
15,118
12,281
42,705
34,995
More Personal Computing
13,036
10,997
40,007
35,341
Total
$41,706
$35,021
$121,936
$104,982
Operating Income
Productivity and Business Processes
$6,029
$4,788
$17,916
$14,752
Intelligent Cloud
6,425
4,560
18,339
12,980
More Personal Computing
4,594
3,627
14,566
11,820
Total
$17,048
$12,975
$50,821
$39,552
Quarterly Income Statements
Microsoft Corporation
Back to Main
Quarterly Income Statements
(In millions, except per share amounts)
Q1-16
Q2-16
Q3-16
Q4-16
Q1-17
Q2-17
Q3-17
Q4-17
Q1-18
Q2-18
Q3-18
Q4-18
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
Q1-20
Q2-20
Q3-20
Q4-20
Q1-21
Q2-21
Q3-21
Revenue:
Product
$15,750
$19,431
$15,307
$16,848
$14,968
$18,273
$14,513
$16,057
$14,298
$17,926
$15,114
$17,159
$17,299
$16,219
$15,448
$17,103
$15,768
$18,255
$15,871
$18,147
$15,803
$19,460
$16,873
Service and other
5,160
5,822
6,210
6,626
6,960
7,553
8,699
9,548
10,240
10,992
11,705
12,926
11,785
16,252
15,123
16,614
17,287
18,651
19,150
19,886
21,351
23,616
24,833
Total revenue
20,910
25,253
21,517
23,474
21,928
25,826
23,212
25,605
24,538
28,918
26,819
30,085
29,084
32,471
30,571
33,717
33,055
36,906
35,021
38,033
37,154
43,076
41,706
Cost of revenue:
Product
4,035
6,268
3,801
3,776
3,581
5,378
3,075
3,141
2,980
5,498
3,425
3,517
3,649
5,885
3,441
3,298
3,305
4,966
3,376
4,370
3,597
6,058
4,277
Service and other
3,172
3,604
3,921
4,203
4,263
4,523
4,985
5,315
5,298
5,566
5,844
6,225
6,256
6,538
6,729
7,114
7,101
7,392
7,599
7,969
7,405
8,136
8,768
Total cost of revenue
7,207
9,872
7,722
7,979
7,844
9,901
8,060
8,456
8,278
11,064
9,269
9,742
9,905
12,423
10,170
10,412
10,406
12,358
10,975
12,339
11,002
14,194
13,045
Gross margin
13,703
15,381
13,795
15,495
14,084
15,925
15,152
17,149
16,260
17,854
17,550
20,343
19,179
20,048
20,401
23,305
22,649
24,548
24,046
25,694
26,152
28,882
28,661
Research and development
2,962
2,900
2,980
3,146
3,106
3,062
3,355
3,514
3,574
3,504
3,715
3,933
3,977
4,070
4,316
4,513
4,565
4,603
4,887
5,214
4,926
4,899
5,204
Sales and marketing
3,341
3,954
3,398
3,942
3,218
4,079
3,872
4,292
3,812
4,562
4,335
4,760
4,098
4,588
4,565
4,962
4,337
4,933
4,911
5,417
4,231
4,947
5,082
General and administrative
1,084
1,038
1,140
1,301
1,045
879
1,202
1,355
1,166
1,109
1,208
1,271
1,149
1,132
1,179
1,425
1,061
1,121
1,273
1,656
1,119
1,139
1,327
Impairment and restructuring
0
0
0
1,110
0
0
0
306
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Operating income
6,316
7,489
6,277
5,996
6,715
7,905
6,723
7,682
7,708
8,679
8,292
10,379
9,955
10,258
10,341
12,405
12,686
13,891
12,975
13,407
15,876
17,897
17,048
Other income (expense), net
(295)
(176)
(212)
244
112
117
371
276
276
490
349
301
266
127
145
191
0
194
(132)
15
248
440
188
Income before income taxes
6,021
7,313
6,065
6,240
6,827
8,022
7,094
7,958
7,984
9,169
8,641
10,680
10,221
10,385
10,486
12,596
12,686
14,085
12,843
13,422
16,124
18,337
17,236
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
952
1,375
1,760
1,013
1,160
1,755
1,608
(111)
1,408
15,471
1,217
1,807
1,397
1,965
1,677
(591)
2,008
2,436
2,091
2,220
2,231
2,874
1,779
Net income
$5,069
$5,938
$4,305
$5,227
$5,667
$6,267
$5,486
$8,069
$6,576
$(6,302)
$7,424
$8,873
$8,824
$8,420
$8,809
$13,187
$10,678
$11,649
$10,752
$11,202
$13,893
$15,463
$15,457
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
$0.63
$0.75
$0.55
$0.67
$0.73
$0.81
$0.71
$1.05
$0.85
$(0.82)
$0.96
$1.15
$1.15
$1.09
$1.15
$1.72
$1.40
$1.53
$1.41
$1.48
$1.84
$2.05
$2.05
Diluted
$0.63
$0.74
$0.54
$0.66
$0.72
$0.80
$0.70
$1.03
$0.84
$(0.82)
$0.95
$1.14
$1.14
$1.08
$1.14
$1.71
$1.38
$1.51
$1.40
$1.46
$1.82
$2.03
$2.03
Segment History
Microsoft Corporation
Back to Main
Segment Revenue and Operating Income
(In millions)
Revenue
Q1-20
Q2-20
Q3-20
Q4-20
Fiscal Year 2020
Q1-21
Q2-21
Q3-21
Q4-21
Fiscal Year 2021
Productivity and Business Processes
$11,077
$11,826
$11,743
$11,752
$46,398
$12,319
$13,353
$13,552
$39,224
Intelligent Cloud
10,845
11,869
12,281
13,371
48,366
12,986
14,601
15,118
42,705
More Personal Computing
11,133
13,211
10,997
12,910
48,251
11,849
15,122
13,036
40,007
Total
$33,055
$36,906
$35,021
$38,033
$143,015
$37,154
$43,076
$41,706
$121,936
Operating Income
Q1-20
Q2-20
Q3-20
Q4-20
Fiscal Year 2020
Q1-21
Q2-21
Q3-21
Q4-21
Fiscal Year 2021
Productivity and Business Processes
$4,782
$5,182
$4,788
$3,972
$18,724
$5,706
$6,181
$6,029
$17,916
Intelligent Cloud
3,889
4,531
4,560
5,344
18,324
5,422
6,492
6,425
18,339
More Personal Computing
4,015
4,178
3,627
4,091
15,911
4,748
5,224
4,594
14,566
Total
$12,686
$13,891
$12,975
$13,407
$52,959
$15,876
$17,897
$17,048
$50,821
Unearned Revenue
Microsoft Corporation
Back to Main
Unearned Revenue
Q1-16
Q2-16
Q3-16
Q4-16
Q1-17
Q2-17
Q3-17
Q4-17
Q1-18
Q2-18
Q3-18
Q4-18
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
Q1-20
Q2-20
Q3-20
Q4-20
Q1-21
Q2-21
Q3-21
Unearned Revenue ($ in millions)
Productivity and Business Processes
$8,718
$8,257
$8,006
$10,673
$9,656
$9,839
$9,697
$12,692
$11,808
$11,290
$11,185
$14,864
$13,753
$12,635
$12,679
$16,831
$15,560
$14,266
$14,077
$18,643
$17,675
$16,225
$16,169
Intelligent Cloud
7,107
6,702
6,679
8,913
8,057
7,676
7,735
11,152
10,156
9,759
9,987
14,706
13,298
12,551
12,531
16,988
15,255
13,766
12,984
16,620
15,039
13,786
13,098
More Personal Computing
2,366
2,393
2,427
2,607
2,657
2,476
2,472
2,812
2,940
2,760
2,783
3,150
3,191
2,898
2,925
3,387
3,211
3,189
3,336
3,917
3,591
3,376
3,447
Total
$18,191
$17,352
$17,112
$22,193
$20,370
$19,991
$19,904
$26,656
$24,904
$23,809
$23,955
$32,720
$30,242
$28,084
$28,135
$37,206
$34,026
$31,221
$30,397
$39,180
$36,305
$33,387
$32,714
Unearned Revenue (in %)
Productivity and Business Processes
48%
47%
47%
48%
47%
49%
49%
48%
47%
47%
47%
45%
45%
45%
45%
45%
46%
46%
46%
48%
49%
49%
49%
Intelligent Cloud
39%
39%
39%
40%
40%
39%
39%
42%
41%
41%
41%
45%
44%
45%
45%
46%
45%
44%
43%
42%
41%
41%
40%
More Personal Computing
13%
14%
14%
12%
13%
12%
12%
10%
12%
12%
12%
10%
11%
10%
10%
9%
9%
10%
11%
10%
10%
10%
11%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Yearly Income Statements
Microsoft Corporation
Back to Main
Yearly Income Statements
(In millions, except per share amounts)
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
Revenue:
Product
$67,336
$63,811
$64,497
$66,069
$68,041
Service and other
23,818
32,760
45,863
59,774
74,974
Total revenue
91,154
96,571
110,360
125,843
143,015
Cost of revenue:
Product
17,880
15,175
15,420
16,273
16,017
Service and other
14,900
19,086
22,933
26,637
30,061
Total cost of revenue
32,780
34,261
38,353
42,910
46,078
Gross margin
58,374
62,310
72,007
82,933
96,937
Research and development
11,988
13,037
14,726
16,876
19,269
Sales and marketing
14,635
15,461
17,469
18,213
19,598
General and administrative
4,563
4,481
4,754
4,885
5,111
Impairment and restructuring
1,110
306
0
0
0
Operating income
26,078
29,025
35,058
42,959
52,959
Other income (expense), net
(439)
876
1,416
729
77
Income before income taxes
25,639
29,901
36,474
43,688
53,036
Provision for income taxes
5,100
4,412
19,903
4,448
8,755
Net income
$20,539
$25,489
$16,571
$39,240
$44,281
Earnings per share:
Basic
$2.59
$3.29
$2.15
$5.11
$5.82
Diluted
$2.56
$3.25
$2.13
$5.06
$5.76
Return of Cash to Shareholders
Microsoft Corporation
Back to Main
Return of Cash to Shareholders
(In billions, except per share amounts)
FY10
FY11
FY12
FY13
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
Yearly
Dividend Per Share
$0.52
$0.64
$0.80
$0.92
$1.12
$1.24
$1.44
$1.56
$1.68
$1.84
$2.04
Total Dividends
4.539
5.403
6.720
7.695
9.270
10.050
11.331
12.048
12.916
14.101
15.483
Share Buyback
10.836
11.458
4.000
4.607
6.409
13.209
14.800
10.283
8.600
16.799
19.688
Q2-05
Q3-05
Q4-05
Q1-06
Q2-06
Q3-06
Q4-06
Q1-07
Q2-07
Q3-07
Q4-07
Q1-08
Q2-08
Q3-08
Q4-08
Q1-09
Q2-09
Q3-09
Q4-09
Q1-10
Q2-10
Q3-10
Q4-10
Q1-11
Q2-11
Q3-11
Q4-11
Q1-12
Q2-12
Q3-12
Q4-12
Q1-13
Q2-13
Q3-13
Q4-13
Q1-14
Q2-14
Q3-14
Q4-14
Q1-15
Q2-15
Q3-15
Q4-15
Q1-16
Q2-16
Q3-16
Q4-16
Q1-17
Q2-17
Q3-17
Q4-17
Q1-18
Q2-18
Q3-18
Q4-18
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
Q1-20
Q2-20
Q3-20
Q4-20
Q1-21
Q2-21
Q3-21
Quarterly
Dividend Per Share
$0.08
$0.08
$0.08
$0.08
$0.09
$0.09
$0.09
$0.10
$0.10
$0.10
$0.10
$0.11
$0.11
$0.11
$0.11
$0.13
$0.13
$0.13
$0.13
$0.13
$0.13
$0.13
$0.13
$0.16
$0.16
$0.16
$0.16
$0.20
$0.20
$0.20
$0.20
$0.23
$0.23
$0.23
$0.23
$0.28
$0.28
$0.28
$0.28
$0.31
$0.31
$0.31
$0.31
$0.36
$0.36
$0.36
$0.36
$0.39
$0.39
$0.39
$0.39
$0.42
$0.42
$0.42
$0.42
$0.46
$0.46
$0.46
$0.46
$0.51
$0.51
$0.51
$0.51
$0.56
$0.56
$0.56
Total Dividends
0.868
0.860
0.857
0.846
0.926
0.916
0.897
0.980
0.978
0.952
0.938
1.034
1.023
1.020
0.998
1.157
1.155
1.158
1.157
1.152
1.139
1.130
1.118
1.363
1.349
1.350
1.341
1.683
1.683
1.678
1.676
1.933
1.925
1.921
1.916
2.332
2.322
2.309
2.307
2.547
2.532
2.496
2.475
2.868
2.842
2.821
2.800
3.024
3.012
3.009
3.003
3.238
3.232
3.226
3.220
3.544
3.526
3.521
3.510
3.886
3.876
3.865
3.856
4.230
4.221
4.219
Share Buyback
0.655
2.420
4.302
3.029
7.666
4.879
4.175
6.965
6.037
6.744
7.367
2.348
4.081
1.020
4.975
5.966
2.234
0
0
1.445
3.583
2.000
3.808
4.000
5.000
0.827
1.631
1.000
1.000
1.000
1.000
1.000
1.607
1.000
1.000
1.500
2.000
1.791
1.118
2.000
2.000
5.000
4.209
4.000
3.600
3.600
3.600
3.550
3.533
1.600
1.600
1.600
1.800
3.100
2.100
2.600
6.100
3.899
4.200
4.000
4.600
6.000
5.088
5.270
5.750
5.750
CapEx
Microsoft Corporation
Back to Main
Capital Expenditures Including Assets Acquired Under Capital Leases
(In billions)
Q1-16
Q2-16
Q3-16
Q4-16
Fiscal Year 2016
Q1-17
Q2-17
Q3-17
Q4-17
Fiscal Year 2017
Q1-18
Q2-18
Q3-18
Q4-18
Fiscal Year 2018
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
Fiscal Year 2019
Q1-20
Q2-20
Q3-20
Q4-20
Fiscal Year 2020
Q1-21
Q2-21
Q3-21
Q4-21
Fiscal Year 2021
Capital expenditures including assets acquired under capital leases
Microsoft Corporation published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 20:08:04 UTC.