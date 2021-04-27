Log in
    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Microsoft : Financial Statements FY21 Q3

04/27/2021 | 04:09pm EDT
Microsoft Financial Data - FY21Q3
This file contains downloadable content that corresponds to Microsoft's Investor Relations portal at http://www.microsoft.com/investor. Click a link below to navigate to that section of the workbook. Each sheet contains a link back to this main page.
Current Financial Statements Trended Historical Financial Statements
Income Statements Quarterly Income Statements
Comprehensive Income Statements Segment History
Balance Sheets Unearned Revenue
Cash Flows Statements Yearly Income Statements
Segment Revenue & Operating Income Return of Cash to Shareholders
Capital Expenditures
We adopted new accounting standards related to revenue recognition and leases effective July 1, 2017. The prior periods presented here have been restated to reflect adoption of these new standards.
Income Statements
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Back to Main
INCOME STATEMENTS
(In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31,
2021 2020 2021 2020
Revenue:
Product $16,873 $15,871 $52,136 $49,894
Service and other 24,833 19,150 69,800 55,088
Total revenue 41,706 35,021 121,936 104,982
Cost of revenue:
Product 4,277 3,376 13,932 11,647
Service and other 8,768 7,599 24,309 22,092
Total cost of revenue 13,045 10,975 38,241 33,739
Gross margin 28,661 24,046 83,695 71,243
Research and development 5,204 4,887 15,029 14,055
Sales and marketing 5,082 4,911 14,260 14,181
General and administrative 1,327 1,273 3,585 3,455
Operating income 17,048 12,975 50,821 39,552
Other income (expense), net 188 (132) 876 62
Income before income taxes 17,236 12,843 51,697 39,614
Provision for income taxes 1,779 2,091 6,884 6,535
Net income $15,457 $10,752 $44,813 $33,079
Earnings per share:
Basic $2.05 $1.41 $5.93 $4.34
Diluted $2.03 $1.40 $5.88 $4.30
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic 7,539 7,602 7,554 7,619
Diluted 7,597 7,675 7,617 7,693
Comprehensive Income
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Back to Main
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME STATEMENTS
(In millions) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31,
2021 2020 2021 2020
Net income $15,457 $10,752 $44,813 $33,079
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
Net change related to derivatives 18 (36) 30 (42)
Net change related to investments (1,705) 3,508 (2,398) 3,665
Translation adjustments and other (218) (541) 634 (607)
Other comprehensive income (loss) (1,905) 2,931 (1,734) 3,016
Comprehensive income $13,552 $13,683 $43,079 $36,095
Balance Sheets
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Back to Main
BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions) (Unaudited)
March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $13,702 $13,576
Short-term investments 111,705 122,951
Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments 125,407 136,527
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $620 and $788 26,322 32,011
Inventories 2,245 1,895
Other current assets 11,640 11,482
Total current assets 165,614 181,915
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $49,681 and $43,197 54,945 44,151
Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,673 8,753
Equity investments 5,395 2,965
Goodwill 49,698 43,351
Intangible assets, net 8,127 7,038
Other long-term assets 14,427 13,138
Total assets $308,879 $301,311
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable $13,412 $12,530
Current portion of long-term debt 8,051 3,749
Accrued compensation 8,032 7,874
Short-term income taxes 2,165 2,130
Short-term unearned revenue 30,083 36,000
Other current liabilities 10,450 10,027
Total current liabilities 72,193 72,310
Long-term debt 50,007 59,578
Long-term income taxes 27,157 29,432
Long-term unearned revenue 2,631 3,180
Deferred income taxes 173 204
Operating lease liabilities 9,272 7,671
Other long-term liabilities 12,941 10,632
Total liabilities 174,374 183,007
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock and paid-in capital - shares authorized 24,000; outstanding 7,534 and 7,571 82,308 80,552
Retained earnings 50,735 34,566
Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,462 3,186
Total stockholders' equity 134,505 118,304
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $308,879 $301,311
Cash Flows
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Back to Main
CASH FLOWS STATEMENTS
(In millions) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31,
2021 2020 2021 2020
Operations
Net income $15,457 $10,752 $44,813 $33,079
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operations:
Depreciation, amortization, and other 2,936 3,118 8,342 9,292
Stock-based compensation expense 1,525 1,338 4,547 3,940
Net recognized losses (gains) on investments and derivatives (351) 52 (833) (140)
Deferred income taxes (88) (206) (116) (436)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable 290 891 5,125 6,778
Inventories (329) 181 (349) 419
Other current assets 478 94 1,154 (179)
Other long-term assets (885) 124 (2,446) (726)
Accounts payable 833 546 1,181 (8)
Unearned revenue (473) (736) (6,764) (6,564)
Income taxes 1,074 765 (2,277) (3,042)
Other current liabilities 1,590 695 394 (1,136)
Other long-term liabilities 122 (110) 1,259 725
Net cash from operations 22,179 17,504 54,030 42,002
Financing
Cash premium on debt exchange (1,754) 0 (1,754) 0
Repayments of debt (500) (3,000) (3,750) (5,518)
Common stock issued 396 342 1,243 1,003
Common stock repurchased (6,930) (7,059) (20,208) (17,177)
Common stock cash dividends paid (4,221) (3,876) (12,307) (11,272)
Other, net (183) (1,052) (339) (805)
Net cash used in financing (13,192) (14,645) (37,115) (33,769)
Investing
Additions to property and equipment (5,089) (3,767) (14,170) (10,697)
Acquisition of companies, net of cash acquired, and purchases of intangible and other assets (7,512) (329) (8,408) (871)
Purchases of investments (18,375) (15,910) (48,047) (58,311)
Maturities of investments 15,016 17,247 44,546 47,559
Sales of investments 5,876 2,810 10,711 14,559
Other, net 400 0 (1,356) 0
Net cash from (used in) investing (9,684) 51 (16,724) (7,761)
Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (33) (64) (65) (118)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents (730) 2,846 126 354
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 14,432 8,864 13,576 11,356
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $13,702 $11,710 $13,702 $11,710
Segment Revenue & OI
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Back to Main
SEGMENT REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME
(In millions) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31,
2021 2020 2021 2020
Revenue
Productivity and Business Processes $13,552 $11,743 $39,224 $34,646
Intelligent Cloud 15,118 12,281 42,705 34,995
More Personal Computing 13,036 10,997 40,007 35,341
Total $41,706 $35,021 $121,936 $104,982
Operating Income
Productivity and Business Processes $6,029 $4,788 $17,916 $14,752
Intelligent Cloud 6,425 4,560 18,339 12,980
More Personal Computing 4,594 3,627 14,566 11,820
Total $17,048 $12,975 $50,821 $39,552
Quarterly Income Statements
Microsoft Corporation Back to Main
Quarterly Income Statements
(In millions, except per share amounts)
Q1-16 Q2-16 Q3-16 Q4-16 Q1-17 Q2-17 Q3-17 Q4-17 Q1-18 Q2-18 Q3-18 Q4-18 Q1-19 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 Q2-20 Q3-20 Q4-20 Q1-21 Q2-21 Q3-21
Revenue:
Product $15,750 $19,431 $15,307 $16,848 $14,968 $18,273 $14,513 $16,057 $14,298 $17,926 $15,114 $17,159 $17,299 $16,219 $15,448 $17,103 $15,768 $18,255 $15,871 $18,147 $15,803 $19,460 $16,873
Service and other 5,160 5,822 6,210 6,626 6,960 7,553 8,699 9,548 10,240 10,992 11,705 12,926 11,785 16,252 15,123 16,614 17,287 18,651 19,150 19,886 21,351 23,616 24,833
Total revenue 20,910 25,253 21,517 23,474 21,928 25,826 23,212 25,605 24,538 28,918 26,819 30,085 29,084 32,471 30,571 33,717 33,055 36,906 35,021 38,033 37,154 43,076 41,706
Cost of revenue:
Product 4,035 6,268 3,801 3,776 3,581 5,378 3,075 3,141 2,980 5,498 3,425 3,517 3,649 5,885 3,441 3,298 3,305 4,966 3,376 4,370 3,597 6,058 4,277
Service and other 3,172 3,604 3,921 4,203 4,263 4,523 4,985 5,315 5,298 5,566 5,844 6,225 6,256 6,538 6,729 7,114 7,101 7,392 7,599 7,969 7,405 8,136 8,768
Total cost of revenue 7,207 9,872 7,722 7,979 7,844 9,901 8,060 8,456 8,278 11,064 9,269 9,742 9,905 12,423 10,170 10,412 10,406 12,358 10,975 12,339 11,002 14,194 13,045
Gross margin 13,703 15,381 13,795 15,495 14,084 15,925 15,152 17,149 16,260 17,854 17,550 20,343 19,179 20,048 20,401 23,305 22,649 24,548 24,046 25,694 26,152 28,882 28,661
Research and development 2,962 2,900 2,980 3,146 3,106 3,062 3,355 3,514 3,574 3,504 3,715 3,933 3,977 4,070 4,316 4,513 4,565 4,603 4,887 5,214 4,926 4,899 5,204
Sales and marketing 3,341 3,954 3,398 3,942 3,218 4,079 3,872 4,292 3,812 4,562 4,335 4,760 4,098 4,588 4,565 4,962 4,337 4,933 4,911 5,417 4,231 4,947 5,082
General and administrative 1,084 1,038 1,140 1,301 1,045 879 1,202 1,355 1,166 1,109 1,208 1,271 1,149 1,132 1,179 1,425 1,061 1,121 1,273 1,656 1,119 1,139 1,327
Impairment and restructuring 0 0 0 1,110 0 0 0 306 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Operating income 6,316 7,489 6,277 5,996 6,715 7,905 6,723 7,682 7,708 8,679 8,292 10,379 9,955 10,258 10,341 12,405 12,686 13,891 12,975 13,407 15,876 17,897 17,048
Other income (expense), net (295) (176) (212) 244 112 117 371 276 276 490 349 301 266 127 145 191 0 194 (132) 15 248 440 188
Income before income taxes 6,021 7,313 6,065 6,240 6,827 8,022 7,094 7,958 7,984 9,169 8,641 10,680 10,221 10,385 10,486 12,596 12,686 14,085 12,843 13,422 16,124 18,337 17,236
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 952 1,375 1,760 1,013 1,160 1,755 1,608 (111) 1,408 15,471 1,217 1,807 1,397 1,965 1,677 (591) 2,008 2,436 2,091 2,220 2,231 2,874 1,779
Net income $5,069 $5,938 $4,305 $5,227 $5,667 $6,267 $5,486 $8,069 $6,576 $(6,302) $7,424 $8,873 $8,824 $8,420 $8,809 $13,187 $10,678 $11,649 $10,752 $11,202 $13,893 $15,463 $15,457
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic $0.63 $0.75 $0.55 $0.67 $0.73 $0.81 $0.71 $1.05 $0.85 $(0.82) $0.96 $1.15 $1.15 $1.09 $1.15 $1.72 $1.40 $1.53 $1.41 $1.48 $1.84 $2.05 $2.05
Diluted $0.63 $0.74 $0.54 $0.66 $0.72 $0.80 $0.70 $1.03 $0.84 $(0.82) $0.95 $1.14 $1.14 $1.08 $1.14 $1.71 $1.38 $1.51 $1.40 $1.46 $1.82 $2.03 $2.03
Segment History
Microsoft Corporation Back to Main
Segment Revenue and Operating Income
(In millions)
Revenue Q1-20 Q2-20 Q3-20 Q4-20 Fiscal Year 2020 Q1-21 Q2-21 Q3-21 Q4-21 Fiscal Year 2021
Productivity and Business Processes $11,077 $11,826 $11,743 $11,752 $46,398 $12,319 $13,353 $13,552 $39,224
Intelligent Cloud 10,845 11,869 12,281 13,371 48,366 12,986 14,601 15,118 42,705
More Personal Computing 11,133 13,211 10,997 12,910 48,251 11,849 15,122 13,036 40,007
Total $33,055 $36,906 $35,021 $38,033 $143,015 $37,154 $43,076 $41,706 $121,936
Operating Income Q1-20 Q2-20 Q3-20 Q4-20 Fiscal Year 2020 Q1-21 Q2-21 Q3-21 Q4-21 Fiscal Year 2021
Productivity and Business Processes $4,782 $5,182 $4,788 $3,972 $18,724 $5,706 $6,181 $6,029 $17,916
Intelligent Cloud 3,889 4,531 4,560 5,344 18,324 5,422 6,492 6,425 18,339
More Personal Computing 4,015 4,178 3,627 4,091 15,911 4,748 5,224 4,594 14,566
Total $12,686 $13,891 $12,975 $13,407 $52,959 $15,876 $17,897 $17,048 $50,821
Unearned Revenue
Microsoft Corporation Back to Main
Unearned Revenue
Q1-16 Q2-16 Q3-16 Q4-16 Q1-17 Q2-17 Q3-17 Q4-17 Q1-18 Q2-18 Q3-18 Q4-18 Q1-19 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 Q2-20 Q3-20 Q4-20 Q1-21 Q2-21 Q3-21
Unearned Revenue ($ in millions)
Productivity and Business Processes $8,718 $8,257 $8,006 $10,673 $9,656 $9,839 $9,697 $12,692 $11,808 $11,290 $11,185 $14,864 $13,753 $12,635 $12,679 $16,831 $15,560 $14,266 $14,077 $18,643 $17,675 $16,225 $16,169
Intelligent Cloud 7,107 6,702 6,679 8,913 8,057 7,676 7,735 11,152 10,156 9,759 9,987 14,706 13,298 12,551 12,531 16,988 15,255 13,766 12,984 16,620 15,039 13,786 13,098
More Personal Computing 2,366 2,393 2,427 2,607 2,657 2,476 2,472 2,812 2,940 2,760 2,783 3,150 3,191 2,898 2,925 3,387 3,211 3,189 3,336 3,917 3,591 3,376 3,447
Total $18,191 $17,352 $17,112 $22,193 $20,370 $19,991 $19,904 $26,656 $24,904 $23,809 $23,955 $32,720 $30,242 $28,084 $28,135 $37,206 $34,026 $31,221 $30,397 $39,180 $36,305 $33,387 $32,714
Unearned Revenue (in %)
Productivity and Business Processes 48% 47% 47% 48% 47% 49% 49% 48% 47% 47% 47% 45% 45% 45% 45% 45% 46% 46% 46% 48% 49% 49% 49%
Intelligent Cloud 39% 39% 39% 40% 40% 39% 39% 42% 41% 41% 41% 45% 44% 45% 45% 46% 45% 44% 43% 42% 41% 41% 40%
More Personal Computing 13% 14% 14% 12% 13% 12% 12% 10% 12% 12% 12% 10% 11% 10% 10% 9% 9% 10% 11% 10% 10% 10% 11%
Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%
Yearly Income Statements
Microsoft Corporation Back to Main
Yearly Income Statements
(In millions, except per share amounts)
FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20
Revenue:
Product $67,336 $63,811 $64,497 $66,069 $68,041
Service and other 23,818 32,760 45,863 59,774 74,974
Total revenue 91,154 96,571 110,360 125,843 143,015
Cost of revenue:
Product 17,880 15,175 15,420 16,273 16,017
Service and other 14,900 19,086 22,933 26,637 30,061
Total cost of revenue 32,780 34,261 38,353 42,910 46,078
Gross margin 58,374 62,310 72,007 82,933 96,937
Research and development 11,988 13,037 14,726 16,876 19,269
Sales and marketing 14,635 15,461 17,469 18,213 19,598
General and administrative 4,563 4,481 4,754 4,885 5,111
Impairment and restructuring 1,110 306 0 0 0
Operating income 26,078 29,025 35,058 42,959 52,959
Other income (expense), net (439) 876 1,416 729 77
Income before income taxes 25,639 29,901 36,474 43,688 53,036
Provision for income taxes 5,100 4,412 19,903 4,448 8,755
Net income $20,539 $25,489 $16,571 $39,240 $44,281
Earnings per share:
Basic $2.59 $3.29 $2.15 $5.11 $5.82
Diluted $2.56 $3.25 $2.13 $5.06 $5.76
Return of Cash to Shareholders
Microsoft Corporation Back to Main
Return of Cash to Shareholders
(In billions, except per share amounts)
FY10 FY11 FY12 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20
Yearly
Dividend Per Share $0.52 $0.64 $0.80 $0.92 $1.12 $1.24 $1.44 $1.56 $1.68 $1.84 $2.04
Total Dividends 4.539 5.403 6.720 7.695 9.270 10.050 11.331 12.048 12.916 14.101 15.483
Share Buyback 10.836 11.458 4.000 4.607 6.409 13.209 14.800 10.283 8.600 16.799 19.688
Q2-05 Q3-05 Q4-05 Q1-06 Q2-06 Q3-06 Q4-06 Q1-07 Q2-07 Q3-07 Q4-07 Q1-08 Q2-08 Q3-08 Q4-08 Q1-09 Q2-09 Q3-09 Q4-09 Q1-10 Q2-10 Q3-10 Q4-10 Q1-11 Q2-11 Q3-11 Q4-11 Q1-12 Q2-12 Q3-12 Q4-12 Q1-13 Q2-13 Q3-13 Q4-13 Q1-14 Q2-14 Q3-14 Q4-14 Q1-15 Q2-15 Q3-15 Q4-15 Q1-16 Q2-16 Q3-16 Q4-16 Q1-17 Q2-17 Q3-17 Q4-17 Q1-18 Q2-18 Q3-18 Q4-18 Q1-19 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 Q2-20 Q3-20 Q4-20 Q1-21 Q2-21 Q3-21
Quarterly
Dividend Per Share $0.08 $0.08 $0.08 $0.08 $0.09 $0.09 $0.09 $0.10 $0.10 $0.10 $0.10 $0.11 $0.11 $0.11 $0.11 $0.13 $0.13 $0.13 $0.13 $0.13 $0.13 $0.13 $0.13 $0.16 $0.16 $0.16 $0.16 $0.20 $0.20 $0.20 $0.20 $0.23 $0.23 $0.23 $0.23 $0.28 $0.28 $0.28 $0.28 $0.31 $0.31 $0.31 $0.31 $0.36 $0.36 $0.36 $0.36 $0.39 $0.39 $0.39 $0.39 $0.42 $0.42 $0.42 $0.42 $0.46 $0.46 $0.46 $0.46 $0.51 $0.51 $0.51 $0.51 $0.56 $0.56 $0.56
Total Dividends 0.868 0.860 0.857 0.846 0.926 0.916 0.897 0.980 0.978 0.952 0.938 1.034 1.023 1.020 0.998 1.157 1.155 1.158 1.157 1.152 1.139 1.130 1.118 1.363 1.349 1.350 1.341 1.683 1.683 1.678 1.676 1.933 1.925 1.921 1.916 2.332 2.322 2.309 2.307 2.547 2.532 2.496 2.475 2.868 2.842 2.821 2.800 3.024 3.012 3.009 3.003 3.238 3.232 3.226 3.220 3.544 3.526 3.521 3.510 3.886 3.876 3.865 3.856 4.230 4.221 4.219
Share Buyback 0.655 2.420 4.302 3.029 7.666 4.879 4.175 6.965 6.037 6.744 7.367 2.348 4.081 1.020 4.975 5.966 2.234 0 0 1.445 3.583 2.000 3.808 4.000 5.000 0.827 1.631 1.000 1.000 1.000 1.000 1.000 1.607 1.000 1.000 1.500 2.000 1.791 1.118 2.000 2.000 5.000 4.209 4.000 3.600 3.600 3.600 3.550 3.533 1.600 1.600 1.600 1.800 3.100 2.100 2.600 6.100 3.899 4.200 4.000 4.600 6.000 5.088 5.270 5.750 5.750
CapEx
Microsoft Corporation Back to Main
Capital Expenditures Including Assets Acquired Under Capital Leases
(In billions)
Q1-16 Q2-16 Q3-16 Q4-16 Fiscal Year 2016 Q1-17 Q2-17 Q3-17 Q4-17 Fiscal Year 2017 Q1-18 Q2-18 Q3-18 Q4-18 Fiscal Year 2018 Q1-19 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Fiscal Year 2019 Q1-20 Q2-20 Q3-20 Q4-20 Fiscal Year 2020 Q1-21 Q2-21 Q3-21 Q4-21 Fiscal Year 2021
Capital expenditures including assets acquired under capital leases $1.5 $2.0 $2.3 $3.1 $8.9 $2.3 $2.5 $2.1 $3.3 $10.2 $2.7 $3.3 $3.5 $4.1 $13.6 $4.3 $3.9 $3.4 $5.3 $16.9 $4.8 $4.5 $3.9 $5.8 $19.0 $5.5 $5.4 $6.0 $16.9

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 20:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
