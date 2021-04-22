Microsoft : Find out how you can get involved with Team Xbox Earth Day celebrations

Sustainability is a pivotal point of focus for Microsoft and Xbox. We're exploring new ways to reduce our carbon footprint and to raise awareness with our community. Reaching our sustainability commitments will take time and a lot of work, but we believe taking consistent, incremental steps make for the surest route to everlasting impact. It's our responsibility to build a more sustainable future at Xbox, but we know our community is passionate about this mission and are looking for ways to show it.

For Earth Day 2021, we want to recognize that progress also needs awareness. The best stories today have the power to move and change minds - and games have that power too, with a social and visual dimension other entertainment doesn't have. With that in mind, we want to share some of the ways you and your friends can discover and drive discussions on climate-related issues that lead to action. Read on for more details on our Earth Day celebration activities and how you can get involved.

Making an Impact Through Minecraft

Mojang Studios continues its mission of building a better world through partnerships and activities supporting sustainability and environmental causes. With the Coral Crafters project, Minecraft set out to help restore coral reefs and support marine life, starting with a $100,000 donation to The Nature Conservancy and donation of proceeds from the Coral Crafters Skin Pack. Minecraft also partnered with the World Wildlife Fund on programs supporting panda and honeybee conservation, yielding another $200,000 in donations plus proceeds from merchandise.

This Earth Day, join a very special edition of Xbox Plays with Microsoft's Chief Environmental Officer Lucas Joppa, Head of Xbox Social Good Jenn Panattoni, and Minecraft Education Marketing Lead Sara Cornish as they explore Minecraft's Sustainability City and discuss the importance of sustainable practices. Tune in on Twitch from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. PT on Thursday, April 22 to join in the fun, celebrate Earth Day, and learn more about Microsoft and Xbox sustainability efforts.

Minecraft Celebrates Earth Day with a New Learning Experience for Educators and Students

In April, Minecraft: Education Edition is celebrating Earth Day with the new Radical Recycling lesson for the Sustainability City world, taking students on a journey through a bustling urban environment and inside its recycling center. One of the most important lessons that educators can teach learners is how their choices matter, whether those are individual decisions or the solutions they support in their communities. Learn about Sustainable Farms, Forestry, Renewable Energy sources and more in Sustainability City with seven lesson plans and activities to explore. For more information, please visit: Celebrate Earth Day with Minecraft | Minecraft: Education Edition

Gaming and Impact with Microsoft Rewards: The Nature Conservancy and World Wildlife Fund

Microsoft Rewards Members in the United States can make further impact with The Nature Conservancy and the World Wildlife Fund, and as we feature these nonprofits via Microsoft Rewards on Xbox. All Microsoft Rewards points donations made to these organizations will be matched by Microsoft through the month of April. See below for more details on each of these organizations and why you should donate.

The Nature Conservancy The Nature Conservancy is a global environmental nonprofit working to create a world where people and nature can thrive. Their mission is to conserve the lands and waters on which all life depends.

World Wildlife Fund ​- As the world's leading conservation organization, WWF works in nearly 100 countries. At every level, they collaborate with people around the world to develop and deliver innovative solutions that protect communities, wildlife, and the places in which they live. Their mission is to conserve nature and reduce the most pressing threats to the diversity of life on Earth.

Xbox gamers can earn Microsoft Rewards points in various ways, such as playing or purchasing games after downloading the Microsoft Rewards app on Xbox. Earn points and redeem them for real rewards. Join today and donate through Xbox.

Explore Amazing Worlds This Earth Day with Xbox Game Pass

While many fans continue to experience widespread social distancing and isolation, we invite our Xbox community to explore amazing worlds through gaming! From building, crafting, or exploration on earth or other worlds, Xbox Game Pass has created an Earth Day inspired collection. Other games feature survival themes in challenging environments and elements of creating or caring for life in sustainable ways. Enjoy exploring!

Featured Games

Grounded (Cloud, Console, PC): The world is a vast, beautiful, and dangerous place - especially when you have been shrunken to the size of an ant. Explore, build, and survive together in this cooperative survival-adventure. This title is part of the Xbox Early Access program and is available on Xbox Game Pass.

(Cloud, Console, PC): The world is a vast, beautiful, and dangerous place - especially when you have been shrunken to the size of an ant. Explore, build, and survive together in this cooperative survival-adventure. This title is part of the Xbox Early Access program and is available on Xbox Game Pass. Minecraft (Console): Explore your own unique world, survive the night, and create anything you can imagine!

(Console): Explore your own unique world, survive the night, and create anything you can imagine! No Man's Sky (Cloud, Console, PC): Explore an infinite universe where you will discover unique never-before-seen planets and lifeforms.

(Cloud, Console, PC): Explore an infinite universe where you will discover unique never-before-seen planets and lifeforms. Astroneer (Cloud, Console, PC): Set during the 25th century Intergalactic Age of Discovery, where Astroneers explore the frontiers of outer space, risking their lives in harsh environments to unearth rare discoveries and unlock the mysteries of the universe.

Platform and game availability will vary by region. Please check https://www.xbox.com/en-US/xbox-game-pass/games for more information on availability.

Digital Collections Celebrating Earth Day

During the week of Earth Day and beyond we will be highlighting movies and TV that can help educate and motivate you to join us as we work to minimize our environmental footprint for a sustainable future. Players in the United States, Canada, The United Kingdom, and Australia can check out the content on the Microsoft Store on Xbox and the Microsoft Store on Windows.

'Hog Wild' Nameplate for Halo: The Master Chief Collection

In Halo: The Master Chief Collection, our players can customize their profile with special nameplates commemorating in-game activities or celebrating special events. In celebration of Earth Day, any players who log in from April 21 to 25, will receive this special 'Hog Wild' nameplate, a not-so-subtle nod to the Warthog vehicle!

Microsoft is dedicated to leading a future of ambition and action in this space and we look forward to working with you even more in the years ahead on our sustainability efforts. In the meantime, you can learn more about what Microsoft is doing in celebration of Earth Day and how Microsoft is tackling sustainability more broadly