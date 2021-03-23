Log in
Microsoft : GameStop returns to profitability, e-commerce sales jump 175%

03/23/2021 | 04:43pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A person walks past a GameStop in New York

March 23 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp, the video game retailer at the center of this year's Reddit-driven trading frenzy, returned to profitability in its fourth quarter and reported a 175% growth in e-commerce sales, sending shares up as much as 9% in extended trading.

The company said it was evaluating whether to sell shares to raise funds. GameStop's shares have skyrocketed this year as retail traders bet against Wall Street hedge funds that had shorted its shares. The company's valuation surged as high as $33.68 billion, more than Best Buy.

The stock has become one of the hottest and most visible "meme stocks" followed on social media.

Top shareholder Ryan Cohen, the billionaire co-founder of online pet supplies retailer Chewy, is trying to transition the company into an ecommerce business that can take on big-box retailers such as Target and Walmart, as well as technology firms such as Microsoft Corp and Sony Corp .

He faces an uphill battle as more consumers move to downloading games digitally or streaming through services such as Google Stadia.

Since his arrival, the company has seen two top executives depart, including chief financial officer Jim Bell.

GameStop has brought on board new faces too. It said on Tuesday it appointed former Amazon executive Jenna Owens as Chief Operating Officer in March.

GameStop said it would spend 2021 improving the speed of its delivery services, expanding its product offerings and hiring people experienced in e-commerce.

Investors looked past a ninth straight quarter of decline in overall sales, partly helped a nearly three-fold jump it reported in global e-commerce sales in 2020.

Net sales fell to $2.12 billion in the fourth quarter, the ninth straight quarter of declines. Analysts on average had expected $2.21 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Adjusted net income rose to $90.7 million, or $1.34 per share from $83.8 million, or $1.27 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Uday Sampath Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.67% 237.58 Delayed Quote.3.57%
SONY CORPORATION 0.61% 11530 End-of-day quote.12.11%
