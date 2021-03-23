Microsoft : GameStop returns to profitability, e-commerce sales jump 175%

March 23 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp, the video game
retailer at the center of this year's Reddit-driven trading
frenzy, returned to profitability in its fourth quarter and
reported a 175% growth in e-commerce sales, sending shares up as
much as 9% in extended trading.
The company said it was evaluating whether to sell shares to
raise funds. GameStop's shares have skyrocketed this year as
retail traders bet against Wall Street hedge funds that had
shorted its shares. The company's valuation surged as high as
$33.68 billion, more than Best Buy.
The stock has become one of the hottest and most visible
"meme stocks" followed on social media.
Top shareholder Ryan Cohen, the billionaire co-founder of
online pet supplies retailer Chewy, is trying to transition the
company into an ecommerce business that can take on big-box
retailers such as Target and Walmart, as well as
technology firms such as Microsoft Corp and Sony Corp
.
He faces an uphill battle as more consumers move to
downloading games digitally or streaming through services such
as Google Stadia.
Since his arrival, the company has seen two top executives
depart, including chief financial officer Jim Bell.
GameStop has brought on board new faces too. It said on
Tuesday it appointed former Amazon executive Jenna Owens as
Chief Operating Officer in March.
GameStop said it would spend 2021 improving the speed of its
delivery services, expanding its product offerings and hiring
people experienced in e-commerce.
Investors looked past a ninth straight quarter of decline in
overall sales, partly helped a nearly three-fold jump it
reported in global e-commerce sales in 2020.
Net sales fell to $2.12 billion in the fourth quarter, the
ninth straight quarter of declines. Analysts on average had
expected $2.21 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Adjusted net income rose to $90.7 million, or $1.34 per
share from $83.8 million, or $1.27 per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Uday Sampath Kumar in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and David Gregorio)