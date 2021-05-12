Microsoft : Give your next Skype call a little flair with a custom name and icon

07/05/2021 | Skype Blogs | Messaging

Now more than ever, video calls are an intrinsic feature of our daily lives - so here at Skype, we never stop dreaming up ways to make them more fun.

Today we're announcing the rollout of Name Your Call, a fun new feature that allows you to personalize your video calls down to the very last detail. Generic video calls are a thing of the past now that Skype users can choose from many customized titles, emoticons, and background colors.

Skype Corporate Vice President Rohit Wad says the new feature was born out of a very real need to easily differentiate one video call from the next. 'My daughter and her friends share a sports coach that they often work with remotely over Skype. It was confusing for the coach and for the kids to have many different sessions with the same generic name, and I thought if the meetings could have a custom name such as: 'Friday drill at 5pm' or 'Jump rope session at 3pm ', it would be so much easier for everyone.'

Ready to Name Your Call? Choose from one of Skype's many suggestions across dozens of categories, from Brainstorm to Happy Hour to Dance Class, and a coordinating emoticon will be automatically added to the title to give your call a little flair. Or create an entirely custom call title of your own - think 'Smith Family Reunion,' 'Mohammad's 40th Birthday,' or 'Team Building Planning Session' - and choose any fitting emoticon to help set the vibe. Got a full day of remote interviews for an important new position? Set custom call titles, emoticons and background colors to give candidates a feel for the company.