Microsoft : How Now Optics is delivering virtual eye care to millions of patients

Then things get modern. The patient speaks via a video monitor with a live refraction specialist, who uses the company's software to test for prescription strength.

'After that information is loaded into the platform, they speak with a remote doctor in that same state - it could be an ophthalmologist or an optometrist, depending on that state's regulations,' Brocwell says. 'We have a large network of independent doctors who perform this service.

'The doctor comes up with a diagnosis and treatment plan, which may be as simple as new glasses, contact lenses or a change in prescription. They also look at the photos to make sure the eyes are healthy. If there's a need for further testing, they can refer the patient to a specialist.'

Those conversations and all of that sensitive patient data are safeguarded by Azure's end-to-end security features, which helps health care organizations remain compliant with federal patient-privacy regulations, says Lakshmi Balusu, chief information officer at Now Optics.

'Data security is key for any industry, but it's even more important in health care,' Balusu says.

The company also relies on Azure services to ensure its developers can deploy new applications and maintain the platform's availability, he adds.

'We don't want our patients walking into the store and then walking out because the system is down or due to any other system issues,' Balusu says. 'This is key.'

As Now Optics grows, executives like Brocwell are beginning to envision even bigger benefits from their technology, including providing eye care to rural areas far from the nearest ophthalmologist or optometrist.

'We could potentially set up a vision center and connect it with one of our affiliated doctors who lives in-state but hundreds of miles away,' Brocwell says. 'We've looked at the idea of mobile clinics connected to our doctor network, maybe a van that arrives in town and parks outside a large employer there.'

'When you see somebody get their first examination and pick up their first pair of glasses, you see this look of wonderment, like 'I can't believe what I've been missing,'' he adds. 'I mean, it's extremely exciting for me and definitely brings emotion.'

And then there are patients like Caguimbal, who's merely trying to keep up with her continually changing eyesight.

It's one symptom of her recent diagnosis - white matter disease, a progressive disorder that leads to a decline of function in the nerves (or white matter) that link various parts of the brain to each other and to the spinal cord.

But with a plan in place to repeatedly replace her glasses by stopping in for those fast, meticulous exams, Caguimbal says she's relieved to know she can continue with her work - making greeting cards in her home.

Her hand-crafted creations are full of vivid color and bright cheer. There are vibrant flowers, happy animals, blue skies and warm sentiments.

The birthday cards perfectly reflect her motto: 'Every day is a birthday when you wake up.'

That is her very first thought each dawn and yet another reason, she says, why her vision is so precious. Because when she opens her eyes and sees the morning sun, she knows she is alive.

Eye exam, storefront photos and portraits courtesy of Now Optics. Jensie Caguimbal photos courtesy of the artist.