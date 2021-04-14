Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/14 12:21:50 pm
256.62 USD   -0.72%
12:07pMICROSOFT  : How Now Optics is delivering virtual eye care to millions of patients
PU
11:29aUber expects employees to return to office by Sept. 13
RE
10:16aGlobal markets live: LVMH, SAP, Microsoft
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microsoft : How Now Optics is delivering virtual eye care to millions of patients

04/14/2021 | 12:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Then things get modern. The patient speaks via a video monitor with a live refraction specialist, who uses the company's software to test for prescription strength.

'After that information is loaded into the platform, they speak with a remote doctor in that same state - it could be an ophthalmologist or an optometrist, depending on that state's regulations,' Brocwell says. 'We have a large network of independent doctors who perform this service.

'The doctor comes up with a diagnosis and treatment plan, which may be as simple as new glasses, contact lenses or a change in prescription. They also look at the photos to make sure the eyes are healthy. If there's a need for further testing, they can refer the patient to a specialist.'

Those conversations and all of that sensitive patient data are safeguarded by Azure's end-to-end security features, which helps health care organizations remain compliant with federal patient-privacy regulations, says Lakshmi Balusu, chief information officer at Now Optics.

'Data security is key for any industry, but it's even more important in health care,' Balusu says.

The company also relies on Azure services to ensure its developers can deploy new applications and maintain the platform's availability, he adds.

'We don't want our patients walking into the store and then walking out because the system is down or due to any other system issues,' Balusu says. 'This is key.'

As Now Optics grows, executives like Brocwell are beginning to envision even bigger benefits from their technology, including providing eye care to rural areas far from the nearest ophthalmologist or optometrist.

'We could potentially set up a vision center and connect it with one of our affiliated doctors who lives in-state but hundreds of miles away,' Brocwell says. 'We've looked at the idea of mobile clinics connected to our doctor network, maybe a van that arrives in town and parks outside a large employer there.'

'When you see somebody get their first examination and pick up their first pair of glasses, you see this look of wonderment, like 'I can't believe what I've been missing,'' he adds. 'I mean, it's extremely exciting for me and definitely brings emotion.'

And then there are patients like Caguimbal, who's merely trying to keep up with her continually changing eyesight.

It's one symptom of her recent diagnosis - white matter disease, a progressive disorder that leads to a decline of function in the nerves (or white matter) that link various parts of the brain to each other and to the spinal cord.

But with a plan in place to repeatedly replace her glasses by stopping in for those fast, meticulous exams, Caguimbal says she's relieved to know she can continue with her work - making greeting cards in her home.

Her hand-crafted creations are full of vivid color and bright cheer. There are vibrant flowers, happy animals, blue skies and warm sentiments.

The birthday cards perfectly reflect her motto: 'Every day is a birthday when you wake up.'

That is her very first thought each dawn and yet another reason, she says, why her vision is so precious. Because when she opens her eyes and sees the morning sun, she knows she is alive.

Eye exam, storefront photos and portraits courtesy of Now Optics. Jensie Caguimbal photos courtesy of the artist.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 16:06:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
12:07pMICROSOFT  : How Now Optics is delivering virtual eye care to millions of patien..
PU
11:29aUber expects employees to return to office by Sept. 13
RE
10:16aGlobal markets live: LVMH, SAP, Microsoft
08:06aPRESS RELEASE  : Lineal, Powered by Aparavi, Plans to Transform the Legal Data S..
DJ
07:10aNEWSMAKER : From Harvard to Nasdaq listing: Grab CEO's ride to world's biggest S..
RE
06:30aMARKET CHATTER : Total Postpones Application for Additional Drilling in South Af..
MT
01:38aIndonesian e-commerce firm Bukalapak raises $234 million- document
RE
01:27aIndonesian e-commerce firm Bukalapak raises $234 mln- document
RE
12:20aMICROSOFT  : Indonesian e-commerce company Bukalapak raises $234 mln - document
RE
04/13MICROSOFT  : U.S. directs agencies to apply patches to Microsoft servers
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 164 B - -
Net income 2021 56 017 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 333 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,1x
Yield 2021 0,85%
Capitalization 1 950 B 1 950 B -
EV / Sales 2021 11,4x
EV / Sales 2022 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 276,27 $
Last Close Price 258,49 $
Spread / Highest target 21,9%
Spread / Average Target 6,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION15.06%1 949 587
SEA LIMITED22.68%125 014
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.1.61%100 670
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC3.56%60 562
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE14.90%59 533
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.7.94%46 322
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ