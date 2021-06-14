Log in
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Microsoft : ISTELive 21, June 26-30, features education experts from around the world

06/14/2021 | 02:36pm EDT
ISTELive is back on June 26 through 30, 2021! This year's content will focus on equipping educators with the tools to build inclusive classrooms, drive student confidence, and empower the success of diverse learners. This is an incredible opportunity for attendees to learn and connect with each other while hearing from powerful voices, inspiring leaders, and innovative minds in the EdTech space.

See the full agenda for Microsoft sessions at ISTELive 21 at aka.ms/ISTELive-21.

Immersive and thought-provoking, ISTELive 21 will be unlike any other online conference. You'll be able to create a custom agenda and discover best practices to design a new learning landscape alongside educators from around the world.

Join us at the virtual Microsoft Education Solutions Hub to:

  • Discover the latest resources and solutions for student-centered learning and needs.
  • Access all Microsoft content sessions and hosted activities.
  • Book one-to-one meetings and chat with Microsoft experts.

Throughout the week, we're offering four 30-minute Snapshot Solutions Sessions hosted by Microsoft leaders, featuring educators and experts in the education community including:

Listening, learning, rebooting: Reimagining student well-being - Barbara Holzapfel, Vice President of Microsoft Education; Marc Brackett, Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence; and Cassandra Davis, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Gain insights from scientists and education experts on how to support student well-being in and outside of the classroom.

Empowering students to be future-ready - Anthony Salcito, Vice President of Microsoft Education; Mary Clarke, Mathematics, Statistics and Data Analytics Teacher; Lila Alderete and Alecia Barbieri, students at St. Paul Catholic High School.

As we inspire students with STEM and computer science, it's important to empower them to connect their passions and skills to the world around them. Discover the power-and the potential-of using technology like AI and coding in your institution.

The power of community -Jornea Armant, Flipgrid Head of Innovation

Hear inspiring stories about educators who go beyond the classroom to support and inspire communities around the world.

Creating accessible, inclusive classrooms engaging diverse learning needs - Megan Lawrence, Accessibility Evangelist at Microsoft and Damien Lawrence, Educator at Granite Bay High School.

Understand best practices to remove barriers to learning and give all students the opportunity to succeed.

We'll also be participating in the Leadership Exchange series for the first time, with a live session on success stories from Fulton County Schools and a must-attend keynote on how to lead change during challenging times with Kate Johnson, President of Microsoft US.

For those who want to learn more about our products and partner tools, we've got you covered with 14 sessions on topics like Microsoft Teams, Flipgrid, Minecraft: Education Edition, and more. Join us to get an exclusive look into how to choose the right Windows device for your needs and hear innovative ways schools are using Microsoft Surface devices for teaching and learning.

We are extending the fun for two additional hours of content in the Educator Exchange on Sunday, June 27 and Tuesday, June 29 starting at 4:00 PM Pacific Time, with sessions tailored to and presented by Educators based in Asia.

Register today to access the full agenda and start planning your ISTELive 21 experience.

We can't wait to connect with you!

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 18:35:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
