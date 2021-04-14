Microsoft : Indonesian e-commerce company Bukalapak raises $234 mln - document

SINGAPORE, April 14 (Reuters) - Indonesian e-commerce
company Bukalapak raised $234 million in new capital in a
funding round led by Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and
Microsoft, according to a sale document viewed by Reuters.
The startup, which claims 100 million users, is currently
eying a public listing in Indonesia before planning to merge
with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in the United
States, sources previously told Reuters.
Bukalapak did not immediately respond to requests for
comment
