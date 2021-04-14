Log in
MICROSOFT CORPORATION

Microsoft : Indonesian e-commerce company Bukalapak raises $234 mln - document

04/14/2021 | 12:20am EDT
SINGAPORE, April 14 (Reuters) - Indonesian e-commerce company Bukalapak raised $234 million in new capital in a funding round led by Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and Microsoft, according to a sale document viewed by Reuters.

The startup, which claims 100 million users, is currently eying a public listing in Indonesia before planning to merge with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in the United States, sources previously told Reuters.

Bukalapak did not immediately respond to requests for comment

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Fanny Potkin Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2021
