  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Microsoft Corporation
  News
  Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Microsoft : Industry leaders promote opportunity of advanced AI and computer vision at M12 Manufacturing Summit

06/14/2021 | 02:36pm EDT
Last week, we held our inaugural M12 Manufacturing Summit to answer just that, with an exciting panel discussion and showcase of M12 portfolio companies accelerating intelligent manufacturing. We were proud to host industry business decision makers representing global enterprise and mid-market companies across manufacturing, automotive, retail, food and beverage, and more. Our goals for this event were threefold:

  • Capture top-of-mind insights for industry professionals: As B2B investors, it's critical that we understand the pain points of business decisionmakers. At this summit, we aimed to get a deeper understanding of the most significant opportunities and challenges in manufacturing today, and to better forecast tomorrow's trends.
  • Facilitate customer connections: Several of our portfolio companies are driving innovation in manufacturing and supply chain excellence. It was important for us to showcase their impact while addressing priority manufacturing challenges and opportunities with enterprise-ready startup technology.
  • Cultivate our network: Events like this activate a flywheel of enterprise customer needs, startup solution adoption, and anticipated risks or trends to inform where we should look for innovation next. But that flywheel requires authority, trust, and relationship building. This summit served as a foundational block of the innovation flywheel we aspire to build.

I want to extend a special thank you to our speakers Robert Locke, SVP of Corporate Development - Johnson Controls and Microsoft Industry Strategy Leader David Petrucciwho joined me for an engaging panel conversation.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 18:35:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 166 B - -
Net income 2021 59 366 M - -
Net cash 2021 66 550 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,0x
Yield 2021 0,86%
Capitalization 1 942 B 1 942 B -
EV / Sales 2021 11,3x
EV / Sales 2022 9,97x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 294,33 $
Last Close Price 257,89 $
Spread / Highest target 31,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION15.95%1 942 318
SEA LIMITED39.51%145 630
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.8.62%107 958
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC4.37%61 311
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE15.74%60 878
ROBLOX CORPORATION0.00%52 892