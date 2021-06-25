Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microsoft : LReasoner leads challenge on logical reasoning in AI

06/25/2021 | 03:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For many years AI researchers have sought to build upon traditional machine learning, which trains technology to process facts and learn from them, and develop machine reasoning, in which programs apply logic to data and solve problems - comparable to the way humans think. For a system to analyze multiple sets of logical arguments, it requires both critical thinking and combinatorial reasoning abilities.

One of the current benchmarks for evaluating a system's logical reasoning ability is ReClor, a Reading Comprehension Dataset Requiring Logical Reasoning. ReClor is a dataset built from logical reasoning problems used in standardized admission tests, including the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) and Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT).

Today, we are excited to announce that Microsoft's LReasoner system is the top-rated performer on the official ReCLor leaderboard. LReasoner also significantly exceeded human performance, as measured by the average accuracy of 10 college students who each answered 10 randomly selected test questions and reported in the ReClor paper.

The LSAT is a standardized exam established in 1947 that has become an essential benchmark in the law school admissions process. An example of the LSAT's challenging logical reasoning questions is shown in Figure 2. To answer such a question, a system needs to understand the logical symbols like 'have keyboarding skills', make complex inferences to extend the existing logical expressions according to logical rules and then match the logical expressions with the answer options.

To address this logical reasoning challenge in a realistic scenario, the Natural Language Computing Group of Microsoft Research Asia proposed the LReasoner system, which helps the model find the answer to a problem by recognizing logical symbols and logical expressions in the text.

LReasoner improves the reasoning ability of the previous pre-trained language models by using two novel techniques (illustrated in Figure 2): (1) logic-driven context extension framework, which aims to first identify logic symbols from the context and then infer extended logical expressions through logical equivalence law, and (2) logic-driven data augmentation algorithm, which applies contrastive learning to find logically different context to help the model better capture the logical information, especially the logical negation and conditional relationship.

In surpassing human performance as demonstrated in Figure 1, the LReasoner has taken an essential step towards deeper logical reasoning by AI. The LReasoner system is also one of the first attempts by researchers to apply machine reasoning to real scenarios. In the future, the Natural Language Computing Group of Microsoft Research Asia will continue to explore new tasks and new methods in the field of machine reasoning and promote the research of knowledgeable and interpretable artificial intelligence.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 25 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2021 19:04:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
03:10pAMAZON COM  : AWS buys message encrypting service Wickr
RE
03:05pMICROSOFT  : LReasoner leads challenge on logical reasoning in AI
PU
03:05pMICROSOFT  : 6 pioneering artists explore ‘Spirit of Being' in immersive M..
PU
12:47pWHAT'S NEW TO MICROSOFT 365 : updates to Microsoft Teams meetings, Search and mo..
PU
12:33pCANTRONIC  : Laurentian Bank Ups Converge Technology to $11, Keeps Outperform Ra..
MT
10:45aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Facebook, Toshiba, Fedex, Nike, Microsoft...
10:31aMICROSOFT  : named Principal Partner for 26th UN Climate Change Conference of th..
PU
09:43aFACEBOOK  : LinkedIn signs up to EU code against online hate speech
RE
09:36aToday on Wall Street: Good news keep markets at record highs
06:05aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Accenture, Comcast, DoorDash, Intel, Roku...
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 166 B - -
Net income 2021 59 385 M - -
Net cash 2021 66 544 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,2x
Yield 2021 0,83%
Capitalization 2 009 B 2 009 B -
EV / Sales 2021 11,7x
EV / Sales 2022 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 266,69 $
Average target price 295,54 $
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Gina L. Loften Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION19.90%2 008 596
SEA LIMITED43.76%147 303
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.10.70%110 021
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC14.15%67 056
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE23.56%64 094
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.12.65%49 302