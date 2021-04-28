Log in
    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/28 01:24:35 pm
254.795 USD   -2.74%
01:23pBEYOND CALIBRI : finding Microsoft's next default font
PU
01:19pGerman regulator warns Binance over stock tokens
RE
01:10pStocks Fall Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
MT
Microsoft : May 11 Twitter chat to help businesses drive meaningful transformation with AI

04/28/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
A few years ago, Microsoft launched AI Business School, an online masterclass for business leaders designed to help them lead artificial intelligence transformations within their organizations. More than 2 million visitors later, Microsoft has learned a lot, especially from its customers, about how to harness the power of AI for true business innovation.

On May 11, from 9 to 10 am PT, Microsoft in Business will host a Twitter chat to discuss how business leaders can drive meaningful transformation in their organizations with AI. The chat will cover topics such as AI strategy, culture, responsibility, scaling AI and empowering everyone with AI.

We hope you'll join us! Just tag @MSFT_Business using #MicrosoftAIChat to submit questions in advance or to participate in the conversation with Mitra Azizirad, corporate vice president of AI & Innovation for Microsoft; Gretchen O'Hara, vice president of U.S. AI & Sustainability Strategy for Microsoft; Michael Wignall, Azure business lead for Microsoft UK; and executives from other organizations who are leading the way in transforming with AI.

We'll see you there, and you can add this chat to your calendar to save the date!

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 17:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 166 B - -
Net income 2021 59 345 M - -
Net cash 2021 68 381 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,6x
Yield 2021 0,84%
Capitalization 1 973 B 1 973 B -
EV / Sales 2021 11,5x
EV / Sales 2022 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 280,56 $
Last Close Price 261,97 $
Spread / Highest target 26,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION17.59%1 975 834
SEA LIMITED34.21%138 803
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-1.14%97 951
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE17.06%61 395
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC0.96%59 045
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.1.40%43 516
