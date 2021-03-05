Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microsoft : More than 20,000 U.S. organizations compromised through Microsoft flaw - source

03/05/2021 | 05:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Microsoft logo on an office building in New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - More than 20,000 American organizations have been compromised through a back door installed via a recently patched flaw in Microsoft Corp's flagship email software program, a person familiar with the U.S. government's response to the hacking spree said on Friday.

It is the latest indication of how problems in widely used software can be used as jumping-off points for wide-ranging digital espionage campaigns.

Microsoft, which had initially said the espionage campaign consisted of "limited and targeted attacks," did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency did not immediately respond to an email.

Earlier on Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the vulnerabilities found in Microsoft's widely used Exchange servers were "significant," and "could have far-reaching impacts."

"We're concerned that there're a large number of victims," Psaki said.

(Reporting by Raphael Satter in Washington; Editing by David Gregorio and Matthew Lewis)

By Joseph Menn, Raphael Satter and Trevor Hunnicutt


© Reuters 2021
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
05:53pMICROSOFT  : More than 20,000 U.S. organizations compromised through Microsoft f..
RE
05:39pWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Investors weigh how far tech stocks can slide after vol..
RE
04:51pWall Street surges on jobs data, global equity markets regain ground
RE
04:48pUS Stocks Surge, Shaking Off Concern Over Rates After Strong Jobs Data
MT
04:42pCLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Surge, Shaking Off Concern Over Rates After Strong Jobs..
MT
04:22pFueled by tech, Wall Street rebounds at end of volatile week
RE
03:17pWall Street surges on jobs data, global equity markets regain ground
RE
02:46pNasdaq slump badly bruises Wall St's most loved stocks
RE
02:25pLed by tech, Wall Street rebounds at end of volatile week
RE
08:45aMICROSOFT  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Microsoft's Price Target to $290 From $285, ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 164 B - -
Net income 2021 55 891 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 388 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,9x
Yield 2021 0,97%
Capitalization 1 710 B 1 710 B -
EV / Sales 2021 9,97x
EV / Sales 2022 8,89x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 274,76 $
Last Close Price 226,73 $
Spread / Highest target 38,9%
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION2.31%1 710 047
SEA LIMITED15.39%117 580
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.1.71%100 144
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-3.60%56 374
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE2.98%53 877
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.5.01%45 065
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ