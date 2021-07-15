Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microsoft : Orbis Flying Eye Hospital comes to life in Microsoft Flight Simulator

07/15/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We are delighted to announce today that we are partnering with Orbis International, a non-profit organization transforming lives through the treatment and prevention of avoidable blindness, to give flight simmers the chance to virtually explore the Orbis Flying Eye Hospital.

Orbis is making a profound impact on people's lives and we're proud to support their fight against avoidable blindness; a large but solvable problem that affects millions of people around the world who don't have access to eyecare. According to the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness there are 43 million people living with blindness, and 295 million with moderate-to-severe vision loss, 77% of which is completely avoidable.

The Orbis Flying Eye Hospital is a one-of-a-kind aircraft and an incredible feat of engineering. A converted MD-10 cargo plane, it's now a fully accredited teaching hospital, equipped with a state-of-the-art operating room, laser treatment room, simulation center, classroom and AV suite, that conducts training programs across the globe.

We recognized an opportunity to raise awareness for Orbis's cause by incorporating the Flying Eye Hospital into the Microsoft Flight Simulator experience.

Microsoft Flight Simulator users can tour the Flying Eye Hospital in full hospital mode with stunningly authentic detail and learn more about Orbis's mission to train and inspire local teams to save sight in their communities by accessing the plane free-of-charge through an in-game news link or directly via Microsoft Flight Simulator Marketplace. The plane, however, is not currently available for flight.

The Orbis Flying Eye Hospital demonstrates how aviation can be a force for good in the world. Since their first generation DC-8 took off in 1982, the Orbis plane has flown to 97 countries to carry out sight saving programs. This third generation MD-10 that Microsoft Flight Simulator users can experience was donated by FedEx employees and launched in 2016.

The aviation sector first pioneered simulation technology; now Orbis and the wider medical community are fast adopting it. Just as simulation has been teaching pilots how to fly for decades, it is now helping doctors, anesthesiologists and nurses to save sight and improve patient care. On board the plane, Orbis uses simulation to teach and train eye care teams around the world - using virtual reality, artificial eyes and mannequins. Simulation has proven even more vital during a global pandemic as opportunities for hands-on training have decreased.

A passion for aviation and realistic simulation are the threads that tie Orbis and Microsoft Flight Simulator together, so we're proud to showcase this unique aircraft.

The Flying Eye Hospital is available as a free download for all Microsoft Flight Simulator users to tour beginning today and will be available as a free download in the Marketplace on Xbox Series X|S on July 27. The sky is calling!

Visit orbis.org to learn more about their mission or visit orbis.org/FlyingEyeHospital to learn more about the plane.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 15 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2021 21:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
05:47pMICROSOFT  : Why we refreshed our 1800+ emoji to support the new landscape of wo..
PU
05:47pMICROSOFT  : Orbis Flying Eye Hospital comes to life in Microsoft Flight Simulat..
PU
01:47pMICROSOFT  : 2 new Teams solutions to enhance communication, workforce managemen..
PU
01:47pMICROSOFT  : Suit up as LeBron James in Fortnite
PU
01:33pFacebook says Iranian hackers used site in spying on U.S. military personnel
RE
01:03pMICROSOFT  : Expanded programs and offers accelerate companies' Azure migration ..
PU
12:26pWall St falls as growth stocks slip, value plays rise on falling jobless clai..
RE
11:42aEQS-ADHOC  : INFICON to Publish its Second Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, Jul..
DJ
11:10aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Daimler, Morgan Stanley, Microsoft, Avast, AMC Entertainme..
10:31aALPHABET  : Microsoft says Israeli group sold tools to hack Windows
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 166 B - -
Net income 2021 59 385 M - -
Net cash 2021 66 544 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,0x
Yield 2021 0,79%
Capitalization 2 117 B 2 117 B -
EV / Sales 2021 12,3x
EV / Sales 2022 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 281,03 $
Average target price 297,51 $
Spread / Average Target 5,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Gina L. Loften Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION27.02%1 996 018
SEA LIMITED38.45%148 598
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.6.90%109 747
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC10.84%66 486
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE31.78%63 952
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-8.45%50 259