MICROSOFT CORPORATION

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
Microsoft : Software startup Sprinklr confidentially files for IPO

03/15/2021 | 10:05am EDT
March 15 (Reuters) - Sprinklr, which counts Microsoft Corp and telecom operator Verizon Communication Inc as customers, has confidentially filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering, the software company said on Monday.

The New York-based firm provides software that helps its clients with marketing, advertising and customer engagement. Sprinklr was founded in 2009 and is led by founder and Chief Executive Officer Ragy Thomas.

The size of the offering has not been determined, the company said. (https://refini.tv/3vBkKCm)

In September last year, the company raised $200 million from private equity firm Hellman & Friedman, bringing its valuation to $2.7 billion. Singapore-based investment firm Temasek, and ICONIQ Capital have also invested in the startup. (https://on.fndgo.us/2OoUo5P)

More than 60 operating companies have listed so far this year, against the backdrop of a boom in IPOs, data from Refinitiv showed. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.80% 233.85 Delayed Quote.5.99%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS -0.31% 55.41 Delayed Quote.-5.31%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 164 B - -
Net income 2021 55 926 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 388 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,1x
Yield 2021 0,93%
Capitalization 1 778 B 1 778 B -
EV / Sales 2021 10,4x
EV / Sales 2022 9,25x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 275,49 $
Last Close Price 235,75 $
Spread / Highest target 33,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION5.99%1 778 077
SEA LIMITED18.06%120 299
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.2.69%101 108
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-1.97%57 329
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE4.21%54 119
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.14.31%49 055
