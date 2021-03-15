Microsoft : Software startup Sprinklr confidentially files for IPO

March 15 (Reuters) - Sprinklr, which counts Microsoft Corp
and telecom operator Verizon Communication Inc
as customers, has confidentially filed with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering, the
software company said on Monday.
The New York-based firm provides software that helps its
clients with marketing, advertising and customer engagement.
Sprinklr was founded in 2009 and is led by founder and Chief
Executive Officer Ragy Thomas.
The size of the offering has not been determined, the
company said. (https://refini.tv/3vBkKCm)
In September last year, the company raised $200 million from
private equity firm Hellman & Friedman, bringing its valuation
to $2.7 billion. Singapore-based investment firm Temasek, and
ICONIQ Capital have also invested in the startup. (https://on.fndgo.us/2OoUo5P)
More than 60 operating companies have listed so far this
year, against the backdrop of a boom in IPOs, data from
Refinitiv showed.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)