    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Microsoft : Summer Game Fest demo event showcases 40 games

06/15/2021 | 01:58pm EDT
It's time! We are excited to showcase 40 awesome demos of unreleased games on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. Just like last year's Summer Game Demo event, you can download and play these in the comfort of your own home between June 15 - 21.

Demos will be playable starting today, and we encourage you to continue to check the Xbox Dashboard on your console as more will continue to become available throughout the week! Keep in mind that most of these demos are an early look at gameplay and may not represent the full game at their release, including the availability in each country as developers continue to update and refine their title ahead of launch.

We're also excited to share the 12 newly announced games below are coming to Xbox!

Arietta of Spirits (Third Spirit Games)

BattleCakes (Volcano Bean)

Button City (Subliminal)

Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered (Manekoware)

Dreamers (PlaySys)

Faraday Protocol (Red Koi Box)

Get Packed: Fully Loaded (Coatsink)

Paint the Town Red (South East Games)

Tanknarok (Polyblock Studio)

The Strange Story Of Brian Fisher: Chapter 2 (Intetic)

The Tale of Bistun (Black Cube Games)

Wreck Out (Four5Six)

Along with those titles, there are a great variety of games that will be available to try! Below is a list of games, and their developers, participating in the ID@Xbox Summer Game Demo Fest:

A Juggler's Tale (kaleidoscube)

Antipole DX (Saturnine Games)

Arietta of Spirits (Third Spirit Games)

BattleCakes (Volcano Bean)

Black Book (Morteshka)

Button City (Subliminal)

Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four (Elder Games)

Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered (Manekoware)

Clone Drone in the Danger Zone (Doborog)

Clouzy! (Tinymoon)

ConnecTank (YummyYummyTummy)

Death Trash (Crafting Legends)

Deathtrap Dungeon: The Golden Room (Good Gate Media)

Dreamers (PlaySys)

Echo Generation (Cococucumber)

Faraday Protocol (Red Koi Box)

Fractal Space (Haze Games)

Get Packed: Fully Loaded (Coatsink)

Godstrike (Overpowered)

Justice Sucks: Recharged (Samurai Punk)

Lake (Gamious)

Lawn Mowing Simulator (Skyhook Games)

Mad Streets (Craftshop)

Mayhem Brawler (Hero Concept)

Paint the Town Red (South East Games)

Princess Farmer (Samobee Games)

Sable (Shedworks)

Sail Forth (David Evans Games)

Strings Theory (BeautifulBee)

Tanknarok (Polyblock Studio)

Teacup (Smarto Club)

The Eternal Cylinder (ACE Team)

The Riftbreaker (EXOR Studios)

The Strange Story Of Brian Fisher: Chapter 2 (Intetic)

The Tale of Bistun (Black Cube Games)

Trigger Witch (Rainbite)

Tunic (Isometricorp)

Wreck Out (Four5Six)

Head over to your Xbox and start enjoying these fantastic game demos on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S! And yes, we'd love to hear what you think. Connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, Discord, Twitch, and YouTube. Please note, some demos are subject to regional availability. Stay tuned to Xbox Wire to learn more about what Team Xbox has planned and of course, have an amazing summer of gaming!

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 17:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
