"The U.S. government discovered and notified Microsoft Corp on these vulnerabilities. The U.S. Government carefully weighs the national security, public, and commercial interests in deciding to disclose a vulnerability. Moreover, we recognize when vulnerabilities may pose such a systemic risk that they require expedited disclosure," Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber & Emerging Technologies Anne Neuberger said in a statement.

(Reporting by Chris Sanders; Editing by Chris Reese)