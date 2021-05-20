Microsoft : Watch episode 1 of Microsoft's new Resilience series

Episode 1
How can we begin to understand the complexity of the pandemic at a societal, personal, and molecular level? We explore the importance of data, biology, and technology in understanding the spread of the disease, its impact on our immune system, and how AI helps experts to uncover new breakthroughs in an avalanche of scientific research.
Disclaimer
Microsoft Corporation published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 21:28:01 UTC.