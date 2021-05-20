Log in
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Microsoft : Watch episode 1 of Microsoft's new Resilience series

05/20/2021 | 05:29pm EDT
Episode 1

How can we begin to understand the complexity of the pandemic at a societal, personal, and molecular level? We explore the importance of data, biology, and technology in understanding the spread of the disease, its impact on our immune system, and how AI helps experts to uncover new breakthroughs in an avalanche of scientific research.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 21:28:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 166 B - -
Net income 2021 59 350 M - -
Net cash 2021 63 041 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,6x
Yield 2021 0,90%
Capitalization 1 831 B 1 831 B -
EV / Sales 2021 10,6x
EV / Sales 2022 9,39x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 294,02 $
Last Close Price 246,48 $
Spread / Highest target 37,9%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION10.82%1 831 076
SEA LIMITED13.87%118 868
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-7.96%91 418
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE9.87%58 347
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-7.56%54 301
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-12.23%38 792