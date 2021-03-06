Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microsoft : Wells Fargo Satisfied Trump Labor Department on Hiring More Black Employees

03/06/2021 | 08:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Amara Omeokwe

WASHINGTON -- The Labor Department under the Trump administration closed inquiries into Microsoft Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co. after the companies responded to questions about their plans to hire more Black employees, according to an agency spokesman.

The companies in September received letters from the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, a division of the Labor Department, asking them to prove that their diversity hiring plans complied with antidiscrimination laws.

"Microsoft and Wells Fargo responded to the inquiries with in-depth descriptions, materials, and data. OFCCP was satisfied with the response, and the inquiries are closed," a Labor Department spokesman said.

The agency closed the inquiries into Wells Fargo and Microsoft in October and December, respectively, according to the spokesman.

The OFCCP has authority to launch enforcement actions against federal contractors alleged to be in violation of antidiscrimination laws. Earlier in 2020, in matters of hiring separate from the September letters, Wells Fargo and Microsoft each agreed to multimillion-dollar settlements with the office. Neither company admitted wrongdoing in the agreements.

The companies were among several corporations that vowed to take steps to diversify their workforces and support racial-justice initiatives after the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man, last May in Minneapolis.

In June, Microsoft said it would double the number of its Black managers and senior leaders in the U.S. over the next five years, while Wells Fargo also pledged to double its Black leadership.

The OFCCP is responsible for ensuring federal contractors, such as Microsoft and Wells Fargo, comply with antidiscrimination laws. It also helps federal contractors develop and maintain affirmative-action plans.

The agency sent the letters to the companies during the tenure of then-director Craig Leen, who was appointed in 2018 and left office in January.

"Although contractors must establish affirmative-action programs to set workforce utilization goals for minorities and women based on availability, contractors must not engage in discriminatory practices in meeting these goals," Mr. Leen wrote in the correspondence to Wells Fargo dated Sept. 29, 2020.

Wells Fargo responded to the letter last year, said company spokesman Peter Gilchrist.

"Wells Fargo is committed to and taking action to become a more diverse and inclusive company. Numerous efforts are under way to implement changes at all levels of the company, and we are confident that they comply with U.S. employment laws," Mr. Gilchrist said.

Microsoft said it didn't have comment beyond a blog post issued in October by company general counsel Dev Stahlkopf.

"We have every confidence that Microsoft's diversity initiative complies fully with all U.S. employment laws," the post said.

"We have decades of experience and know full well how to appropriately create opportunities for people without taking away opportunities from others," it added.

Jenny Yang, a former commissioner of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission during the Obama administration, became OFCCP director at the start of the Biden administration, replacing Mr. Leen.

Write to Amara Omeokwe at amara.omeokwe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-06-21 0814ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 2.15% 231.6 Delayed Quote.2.31%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 0.73% 37.43 Delayed Quote.24.02%
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
08:15aMICROSOFT  : Wells Fargo Satisfied Trump Labor Department on Hiring More Black E..
DJ
06:28aMICROSOFT  : More than 20,000 U.S. organizations compromised through Microsoft f..
RE
12:35aMICROSOFT  : China-Linked Hack Hits Tens of Thousands of U.S. Microsoft Customer..
DJ
12:15aCHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES  : In Covid-19 Battle, Israeli Employers Offer..
DJ
03/05WALL STREET WEEKAHEAD : Investors weigh how far tech stocks can slide after vola..
RE
03/05MICROSOFT  : More than 20,000 U.S. organizations compromised through Microsoft f..
RE
03/05ALPHABET, CITIGROUP, TARGET : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
03/05ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES  : Gets FDA EUA for T-Detect to Confirm Recent or Prior..
DJ
03/05Wall Street surges on jobs data, global equity markets regain ground
RE
03/05US Stocks Surge, Shaking Off Concern Over Rates After Strong Jobs Data
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 164 B - -
Net income 2021 55 891 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 388 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,5x
Yield 2021 0,95%
Capitalization 1 747 B 1 747 B -
EV / Sales 2021 10,2x
EV / Sales 2022 9,09x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 274,76 $
Last Close Price 231,60 $
Spread / Highest target 36,0%
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION2.31%1 746 777
SEA LIMITED15.39%117 621
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.1.71%98 492
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-3.60%57 067
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE1.50%52 530
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.1.70%43 643
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ