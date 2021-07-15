Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microsoft : Why we refreshed our 1800+ emoji to support the new landscape of work

07/15/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Trust and clarity were guiding principles for us throughout this process. We wanted people to trust that our new emoji style would recognize their intentions and reflect their humanity. People aren't perfect, and there is beauty in our originality, which is why we chose an imperfect circle to be the silhouette shape for a head.

We also paid close attention to the expression in the eyes on our emoji and leaned into pronounced eyebrow expressions. It was critical for us to preserve the intent of the emotion while putting our design spin on them. Finally, because we want people to trust that they'll be engaging with uplifting and inspiring designs, we leaned into bright, saturated colors and bold forms!

To keep consistency across 1,888 emoji in various categories, we used simple geometric forms as the basis for each emoji in our new style. (If this sounds familiar, it's because our connected icon system works the same way.) The octopus emoji really highlights this; instead of a more anatomical representation, we constructed it from circles and semicircles to give it more personality.

Maybe it's the Pacific Northwest in me, but my favorite is the crab. From the graphic, chunky shape of the claws to the little circle joints all the way to the spectacularly vibrant color, this cool little crab exemplifies what I love about our emoji system: it makes even the seemingly ordinary emoji extraordinary. Crab or human, there's beauty in our originality.

Last, but not least, we had to use this opportunity to make a change that only we could truly make - so long flat, standard paperclip, and hello Clippy!

Sure, we may use fewer paper clips today than we did in Clippy's heyday, but we couldn't resist the nostalgic pull

Emoji are solidifying their role as integral communication tools in our online spaces, and you'll be able to use each of these refreshed and new emoji across platforms and devices. Some of our new emoji are live in Flipgrid starting today, with the rest of them rolling out in the coming weeks. The set will come to Teams and Windows this holiday season, with Yammer, Outlook, and more lighting up throughout 2022.

Beyond emoji, we're bringing our Fluent aesthetic to life within Microsoft 365 via more expressive themes, illustrations, backgrounds, and more. But first, we'd love to hear from you! What are some of your favorite emoji, and what new emoji would you create if you could be an emoji designer for a day?

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 15 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2021 21:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
05:47pMICROSOFT  : Why we refreshed our 1800+ emoji to support the new landscape of wo..
PU
05:47pMICROSOFT  : Orbis Flying Eye Hospital comes to life in Microsoft Flight Simulat..
PU
01:47pMICROSOFT  : 2 new Teams solutions to enhance communication, workforce managemen..
PU
01:47pMICROSOFT  : Suit up as LeBron James in Fortnite
PU
01:33pFacebook says Iranian hackers used site in spying on U.S. military personnel
RE
01:03pMICROSOFT  : Expanded programs and offers accelerate companies' Azure migration ..
PU
12:26pWall St falls as growth stocks slip, value plays rise on falling jobless clai..
RE
11:42aEQS-ADHOC  : INFICON to Publish its Second Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, Jul..
DJ
11:10aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Daimler, Morgan Stanley, Microsoft, Avast, AMC Entertainme..
10:31aALPHABET  : Microsoft says Israeli group sold tools to hack Windows
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 166 B - -
Net income 2021 59 385 M - -
Net cash 2021 66 544 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,0x
Yield 2021 0,79%
Capitalization 2 117 B 2 117 B -
EV / Sales 2021 12,3x
EV / Sales 2022 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 281,03 $
Average target price 297,51 $
Spread / Average Target 5,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Gina L. Loften Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION27.02%1 996 018
SEA LIMITED38.45%148 598
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.6.90%109 747
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC10.84%66 486
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE31.78%63 952
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-8.45%50 259