Microsoft : Why we refreshed our 1800+ emoji to support the new landscape of work

Trust and clarity were guiding principles for us throughout this process. We wanted people to trust that our new emoji style would recognize their intentions and reflect their humanity. People aren't perfect, and there is beauty in our originality, which is why we chose an imperfect circle to be the silhouette shape for a head.

We also paid close attention to the expression in the eyes on our emoji and leaned into pronounced eyebrow expressions. It was critical for us to preserve the intent of the emotion while putting our design spin on them. Finally, because we want people to trust that they'll be engaging with uplifting and inspiring designs, we leaned into bright, saturated colors and bold forms!

To keep consistency across 1,888 emoji in various categories, we used simple geometric forms as the basis for each emoji in our new style. (If this sounds familiar, it's because our connected icon system works the same way.) The octopus emoji really highlights this; instead of a more anatomical representation, we constructed it from circles and semicircles to give it more personality.

Maybe it's the Pacific Northwest in me, but my favorite is the crab. From the graphic, chunky shape of the claws to the little circle joints all the way to the spectacularly vibrant color, this cool little crab exemplifies what I love about our emoji system: it makes even the seemingly ordinary emoji extraordinary. Crab or human, there's beauty in our originality.

Last, but not least, we had to use this opportunity to make a change that only we could truly make - so long flat, standard paperclip, and hello Clippy!

Sure, we may use fewer paper clips today than we did in Clippy's heyday, but we couldn't resist the nostalgic pull

Emoji are solidifying their role as integral communication tools in our online spaces, and you'll be able to use each of these refreshed and new emoji across platforms and devices. Some of our new emoji are live in Flipgrid starting today, with the rest of them rolling out in the coming weeks. The set will come to Teams and Windows this holiday season, with Yammer, Outlook, and more lighting up throughout 2022.

Beyond emoji, we're bringing our Fluent aesthetic to life within Microsoft 365 via more expressive themes, illustrations, backgrounds, and more. But first, we'd love to hear from you! What are some of your favorite emoji, and what new emoji would you create if you could be an emoji designer for a day?