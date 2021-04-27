Log in
Microsoft : earnings press release available on Investor Relations website

04/27/2021
REDMOND, Wash., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Tuesday announced that fiscal year 2021 third-quarter financial results are available on its Investor Relations website. The direct link to the earnings press release is https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Investor/earnings/FY-21-Q3/press-release-webcast.

As previously announced, the company will host a conference call at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time. A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Microsoft's Investor Relations website at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Investor/.   

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microsoft-earnings-press-release-available-on-investor-relations-website-301278393.html

SOURCE Microsoft Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
