Microsoft : hack fallout substantial for Dutch servers, watchdog says

THE HAGUE, March 16 (Reuters) - Dutch authorities on Tuesday
said that the fallout for the Netherlands from a hack on
Microsoft Corp’s Exchange was substantial, with at
least 1,200 Dutch servers likely to have been affected.
"The National Cyber Security Centre observes that, as a
result of vulnerabilities, data is being stolen, malware is
placed, back doors are being built in and mailboxes are offered
for sale on the black market," the government cyber security
watchdog said, urging companies to run updates.
The Dutch watchdog's comments follow warnings from
authorities in the United States and Europe about weaknesses
found in Microsoft's Exchange Server software.
Britain's cyber security body, for example, last week urged
organisations to install the latest Microsoft updates which have
a patch that fixes the vulnerability.
Microsoft was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg
Editing by David Goodman and Jane Merriman)