Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microsoft : hack fallout substantial for Dutch servers, watchdog says

03/16/2021 | 02:09pm EDT
THE HAGUE, March 16 (Reuters) - Dutch authorities on Tuesday said that the fallout for the Netherlands from a hack on Microsoft Corp’s Exchange was substantial, with at least 1,200 Dutch servers likely to have been affected.

"The National Cyber Security Centre observes that, as a result of vulnerabilities, data is being stolen, malware is placed, back doors are being built in and mailboxes are offered for sale on the black market," the government cyber security watchdog said, urging companies to run updates.

The Dutch watchdog's comments follow warnings from authorities in the United States and Europe about weaknesses found in Microsoft's Exchange Server software.

Britain's cyber security body, for example, last week urged organisations to install the latest Microsoft updates which have a patch that fixes the vulnerability.

Microsoft was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg Editing by David Goodman and Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 164 B - -
Net income 2021 55 926 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 388 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,9x
Yield 2021 0,94%
Capitalization 1 771 B 1 771 B -
EV / Sales 2021 10,3x
EV / Sales 2022 9,22x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 275,49 $
Last Close Price 234,81 $
Spread / Highest target 34,2%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION5.99%1 770 988
SEA LIMITED16.22%118 430
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.3.76%102 161
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC1.18%59 170
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE4.88%54 418
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.13.76%48 819
