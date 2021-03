--Microsoft Corp. is in discussions to acquire video-game chat platform Discord Inc. for more than $10 billion, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

--Discord is likely to prefer going public than selling itself, according to one source.

--Discord has previously held talks with Epic Games Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., the reports says, citing two sources.

