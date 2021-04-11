Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
Microsoft : in talks to buy AI firm Nuance Communications for about $16 billion - Bloomberg

04/11/2021 | 12:30pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Microsoft logo is seen in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp is in advanced talks to buy artificial intelligence and speech technology company Nuance Communications Inc at about $16 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

An agreement could be announced as soon as this week, Bloomberg said citing people familiar with the matter.

The price being discussed could value Nuance at about $56 a share, one of the people told Bloomberg, though the terms could still change.

Talks between Burlington, Massachusetts-based Nuance and Microsoft are ongoing and the discussions could still fall apart, the report added.

Microsoft and Nuance did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.03% 255.85 Delayed Quote.13.86%
NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 0.80% 45.58 Delayed Quote.3.38%
