Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/23 12:29:08 pm
239.865 USD   +1.64%
12:04pMICROSOFT  : in talks to buy Discord messaging platform - sources
RE
11:55aGlobal markets live: Geely, Microsoft, Gamestop
11:16aFROM PET FOOD TO VIDEO GAMES : inside Ryan Cohen's GameStop obsession
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microsoft : in talks to buy Discord messaging platform - sources

03/23/2021 | 12:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Microsoft logo is seen in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Microsoft is in talks to buy Discord Inc, a messaging platform for gamers, for more than $10 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the prospects of gaming companies as people stayed at home and turned to video games for entertainment during lockdowns.

Discord, which was valued at around $7 billion as of December, is a platform on which users coordinate group activities such as games, discussions and even virtual parties.

Microsoft has been looking to own mass social media platforms, although its last big deal was the $26.2 billion acquisition of LinkedIn in 2016 as it failed in its bid for short video app TikTok's U.S. assets in September last year.

Xbox maker Microsoft has also been trying to strengthen its video game offerings, with its $7.5 billion purchase of ZeniMax Media last year its biggest ever in the field.

Discord has reached out to potential buyers and Microsoft is one of them, Bloomberg News reported earlier, citing people familiar with the matter. One person said it was more likely to go public than sell itself.

The sources requested anonymity as the discussions are private. Microsoft declined to comment, while Discord did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath, Amruta Khandekar and Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru, Joshua Franklin in Boston, and Jane Lee in San Francisco; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Arun Koyyur and Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
12:04pMICROSOFT  : in talks to buy Discord messaging platform - sources
RE
11:55aGlobal markets live: Geely, Microsoft, Gamestop
11:16aFROM PET FOOD TO VIDEO GAMES : inside Ryan Cohen's GameStop obsession
RE
09:37aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Markets need a breather
09:28aGameStop loses second senior exec as shakeup deepens
RE
08:46aETF PREVIEW : ETFs, Futures Higher as Wall Street Shrugs Off Worries Over Renewe..
MT
07:12aMICROSOFT  : to Allow More Staffers to Return to Redmond, Wash., Headquarters on..
MT
06:40aMARKET CHATTER : Microsoft in Talks to Acquire Discord for Over $10 Billion
MT
12:05aMICROSOFT  : in Discussions to Buy Discord for Over $10 Billion, Bloomberg Repor..
DJ
12:02aMICROSOFT  : in talks to acquire Discord for more than $10 billion - Bloomberg N..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 164 B - -
Net income 2021 55 912 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 388 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,1x
Yield 2021 0,93%
Capitalization 1 780 B 1 780 B -
EV / Sales 2021 10,4x
EV / Sales 2022 9,27x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 274,76 $
Last Close Price 235,99 $
Spread / Highest target 33,5%
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION3.57%1 770 988
SEA LIMITED9.44%118 430
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-2.61%102 161
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-5.19%59 170
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE8.76%54 418
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.2.85%48 819
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ