Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microsoft : ‘Peter Rabbit 2' director Will Gluck makes the most of his Surface devices

06/14/2021 | 10:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

His house is full of Surface devices (a combination of Surface Book 2 and Surface Book 3 laptops, Surface Studios and Surface Headphones). His family also has Surface Go devices that control a Crestron Smart House/AV system. And now, his children are fans too.

'There's been a paradigmatic shift because my kids were Mac kids, but now they're working on the Surface Studio at home. My oldest daughter has a clothing line and she designs on the Surface Studio,' says Gluck. 'My other child is always designing and drawing and she always does it on the Surface Studio too. She likes to be able to put the screen out and use the pen and then have a big workspace.'

While the post-pandemic landscape is still emerging, Gluck knows it's a much different world than it was a year ago.

'It's a huge adjustment for people like me who make movies for theaters. And now we all realize that movies are all now going to be streamed, but movie theaters aren't going away. But now we can work remotely, and this was kind of happening before the pandemic, but the pandemic just accelerated it.'

All images are courtesy of Sony Pictures

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 14:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
10:16aMICROSOFT  : ‘Peter Rabbit 2' director Will Gluck makes the most of his Su..
PU
09:54aU.S. Supreme Court revives LinkedIn bid to shield personal data
RE
09:54aMICROSOFT  : U.S. Supreme Court revives LinkedIn bid to shield personal data
RE
08:18aSoftware startup Sprinklr targets $5 bln valuation in U.S. IPO
RE
06/13MICROSOFT  : Spotlight on Xbox Game Pass as Microsoft showcases upcoming games
RE
06/13France's OVHcloud about to announce IPO plan - source
RE
06/11CHINA'S NEW POWER PLAY  : More Control of Tech Companies' Troves of Data
DJ
06/11MICROSOFT  : What is a purple team, and how can they can embrace hacker culture ..
PU
06/11MICROSOFT  : How to watch the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on Sunday, June 13,..
PU
06/11MICROSOFT  : Imagine Cup Junior AI for Good Challenge 2021 winners announced
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 166 B - -
Net income 2021 59 366 M - -
Net cash 2021 66 550 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,0x
Yield 2021 0,86%
Capitalization 1 942 B 1 942 B -
EV / Sales 2021 11,3x
EV / Sales 2022 9,97x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 294,33 $
Last Close Price 257,89 $
Spread / Highest target 31,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION15.95%1 942 318
SEA LIMITED39.51%145 630
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.8.62%107 958
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC4.37%61 311
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE15.74%60 878
ROBLOX CORPORATION0.00%52 892