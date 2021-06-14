Microsoft : ‘Peter Rabbit 2' director Will Gluck makes the most of his Surface devices

His house is full of Surface devices (a combination of Surface Book 2 and Surface Book 3 laptops, Surface Studios and Surface Headphones). His family also has Surface Go devices that control a Crestron Smart House/AV system. And now, his children are fans too.

'There's been a paradigmatic shift because my kids were Mac kids, but now they're working on the Surface Studio at home. My oldest daughter has a clothing line and she designs on the Surface Studio,' says Gluck. 'My other child is always designing and drawing and she always does it on the Surface Studio too. She likes to be able to put the screen out and use the pen and then have a big workspace.'

While the post-pandemic landscape is still emerging, Gluck knows it's a much different world than it was a year ago.

'It's a huge adjustment for people like me who make movies for theaters. And now we all realize that movies are all now going to be streamed, but movie theaters aren't going away. But now we can work remotely, and this was kind of happening before the pandemic, but the pandemic just accelerated it.'

All images are courtesy of Sony Pictures