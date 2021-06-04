Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Microsoft : wins U.S. antitrust okay for $16 billion purchase of Nuance

06/04/2021 | 05:53pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: General view of Microsoft Corporation headquarters at Issy-les-Moulineaux, near Paris

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp has won U.S. antitrust approval for its deal to buy artificial intelligence and speech technology company Nuance Communications Inc, according to a filing made by Nuance to the government.

The $16 billion deal, which was announced in April, came after the companies partnered in 2019 to automate healthcare administrative work, such as documentation.

Nuance said in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday that the deadline for the U.S. government to object to the deal had expired on June 1.

That expiration "satisfies one of the conditions to the closing of the merger," the company said in the filing.

A spokesperson for Microsoft said in a statement that the deal was undergoing regulatory reviews in other jurisdictions and was intended to close at the end of 2021.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 2.07% 250.79 Delayed Quote.11.19%
NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 2.48% 54.88 Delayed Quote.21.46%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 166 B - -
Net income 2021 59 358 M - -
Net cash 2021 63 041 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,5x
Yield 2021 0,90%
Capitalization 1 851 B 1 851 B -
EV / Sales 2021 10,8x
EV / Sales 2022 9,49x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 294,20 $
Last Close Price 245,71 $
Spread / Highest target 38,4%
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION11.19%1 850 583
SEA LIMITED25.40%130 899
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-5.43%93 995
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE11.25%58 616
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-5.34%55 605
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.0.34%44 348