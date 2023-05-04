Microsoft offers to charge for Teams to address EU antitrust concerns

BRUSSELS, May 4 (Reuters) - Microsoft has
offered to charge different prices for its Office product with
and without its Teams app to stave off a possible EU antitrust
investigation and fine, two people familiar with the matter
said.
Microsoft has been seeking to address the EU competition
enforcer's concerns since last year after Salesforce-owned
workspace messaging app Slack complained to the European
Commission, other people familiar with the matter told Reuters
in December.
Slack in 2020 alleged that Microsoft has unfairly integrated
its workplace chat and video app Teams into its Office product.
The U.S. tech giant introduced Teams in 2017 targeting the
fast-growing and lucrative workplace collaboration market.
The European Commission on Thursday said there were other
complainants besides Slack.
"We have received several complaints regarding Microsoft,
including by Slack, regarding Microsoft's conduct in relation to
its Teams product. As you know the assessment is ongoing so we
cannot comment further," a spokesperson said.
Microsoft said it continued to engage cooperatively with the
Commission and was "open to pragmatic solutions that address its
concerns and serve customers well".
Salesforce declined to comment.
The EU antitrust watchdog is seeking feedback from Microsoft
rivals on its proposal, the people said.
In the last decade, the European Commission fined Microsoft
2.2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) for practices in breach of EU
competition rules, including tying or bundling two or more
products together.
($1 = 0.9092 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Jan Harvey and Barbara
Lewis)